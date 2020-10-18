Number of ETH Exchange Deposits Surges While Total of Non-Zero ETH Addresses Hits New ATH

Glassnode data agency has reported that more people have been sending their ETH to crypto exchanges along with more new investors entering the ETH market

ETH number of exchange deposits is 36.5% up

As per the recent tweet by Glassnode, the number of ETH deposits to digital trading platforms has seen a substantial increase of 36.5 percent over the past 24 hours.

It now totals 735.958, having surged from 539.229.

Along with that, the analytics firm pointed out that the number of non-zero addresses has hit a new ATH. The amount of these ETH addresses now amounts to 47,863,631 with a growth by around 3,000 wallets observed today.

CFTC chairman bets on ETH

As reported earlier, in a recent interview of the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) chairman, Heath Tarbet, sang praise to the second biggest blockchain Ethereum and its native crypto coin ETH.

Tarbet mentioned Bitcoin and Ethereum, comparing them to the email and Internet, correspondingly. As per him, Bitcoin is merely a revolutionary one-trick pony, while Ethereum goes much further.

The co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter to publicly thank the CFTC chairman for that.