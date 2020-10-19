Number of Bitcoin Wallets with 100+ BTC Hits 6-Month High: Analytics Report

Analytics reports have shown that number of medium-sized BTC holders has surged to a new high, while data says that BTC has stayed above $11,500 for a rather short period

Popular analytics data aggregator Glassnode has reported that the amount of medium-sized Bitcoin investors has surged to a six-month high.

Meanwhile, data from another analytics agency says that Bitcoin has not spent much above the $11,500 level since its launch—just slightly longer than three months only.

Number of addresses with 100+ BTC rises

Investors with a medium size of wealth continue to acquire Bitcoin, according to data provided by the Glassnode analytics firm. It reports that the amount of addresses with 100+ BTC has risen to a new six-month high. One hundred 100 BTC are worth $1,152,150 at the current exchange rate.

Image via Twitter

Right now, Bitcoin remains very close to the $11,500 level, ranging slightly higher or lower than this price mark.

Investors are rushing to get more BTC as they obviously expect that the flagship digital currency is heading to the $20,000 high of 2017 and are trying to accumulate as many Satoshis as possible.

This is proven by the fact that, according to another Glassnode tweet, the amount of non-zero BTC wallets has reached a new all-time high of 31,913,344.

Having risen from 31,908,804 on Sunday, that shows a growth of more than 5,000 BTC wallets in 24 hours.

Bitcoin has a lot of time to remain at high levels: Skew

Another popular analytics provider, Skew, has tweeted that, since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has spent only 93 days above the $11,500 level.

The count starts from 2017, when Bitcoin first achieved that milestone and crossed that mark, returning above it several times and holding there for quite a while now.

Due to this fix above $11,500 and Microstrategy and Square recently acquiring gargantuan amounts of Bitcoin, the community expects BTC to keep showing positive results.