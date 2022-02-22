Number of Bitcoin "Hodlers" Reaches New All-Time High Despite Crypto Market Bloodbath

News
Tue, 02/22/2022 - 12:49
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More Bitcoin investors prefer holding over active speculation, data suggests
Number of Bitcoin "Hodlers" Reaches New All-Time High Despite Crypto Market Bloodbath
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The supply of Bitcoin held for more than half a year has reached a record high, according to Glassnode. The metric indicates that the majority of investors that purchased the cryptocurrency more than half a year ago prefer holding onto it, rather than selling it on an already fragile market.

As the provided metrics suggest, the market can currently see a wave-like increase in the holding of the 6 month-10 year supply. The metric could be considered a fundamental change in the behavior of crypto investors that use Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

The "HODL Wave" increase was observed since the reversal that Bitcoin faced after almost reaching $70,000. The metric could also indicate that major buying power appeared on the market while Bitcoin was testing the new ATH.

The shift in the behavior of crypto investors

Previously, the CEO of Three Arrows Capital noted that the market faced a change in the behavioral pattern of Bitcoin holders compared to the correction cycle in 2018. In a nutshell, the majority of crypto investors are now more patient and prefer long-term investment rather than speculative trading.

Related
Dogecoin and Other Crypto Assets to Be Accepted by Major U.K. Law Firm for Payments: Details

The reason behind the drastic change was the unexpected bullrun of Bitcoin that started at the end of 2020. The majority of mid-term investors dropped their Bitcoin holdings at the bottom when the first cryptocurrency was trading at approximately $10,000.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $37,660, following aggravating risk-off tendencies on both the financial and cryptocurrency markets. The sudden relief experienced from Feb. 3 to 10 was nullified in a matter of a week.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image 414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
02/22/2022 - 15:52
414 Million DOGE Moved by Whales as Price Is Down Over 8%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC May Not Recover Until 2025, Ripple and SEC Face “Biggest Decision” in Case, Ancient ETH Whale Awakens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/22/2022 - 15:51
BTC May Not Recover Until 2025, Ripple and SEC Face “Biggest Decision” in Case, Ancient ETH Whale Awakens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Major Indian Exchange Now Allows Buying Shiba Inu with Zero Fees
02/22/2022 - 15:48
Major Indian Exchange Now Allows Buying Shiba Inu with Zero Fees
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya