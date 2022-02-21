Here's Why Investors Are Holding Bitcoin Instead of Panic Selling This Cycle: Three Arrow Capital CEO

Mon, 02/21/2022 - 12:48
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin holders' behavior could have changed after the bearish cycle of 2018, here's how
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The CEO of Three Arrow capital, Zhu Su, has shared his view on the current behavioral pattern of Bitcoin holders and compared it to the previous cycle in 2018.

As the on-chain data reports, the majority of large Bitcoin investors that have been holding the cryptocurrency for more than one year prefer holding and accumulating additional coins despite the strong correction on the market.

Su Zhu explains the shift in the behavior of investors with the unpleasant experience that some traders possibly went through due to selling the cryptocurrency prematurely between 2018 and 2019, when it was trading at the bottom.

After "crypto winter" and the total absence of trading volume and buying power, the crypto market entered a recovery phase in 2020 that lasted until November 2021. The rally resulted in almost 600% growth for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Shiba Inu and Cardano.

The largest Bitcoin holders are not following the trend

But with the analyst's call on the change of sentiment among investors, Bitcoin whales do not seem to follow a pattern here, with their number dropping from 2,500 to 2,100 since January 2021.

The most recent correction wiped off the market approximately 100 whale-tier wallets that held more than 1,000 BTC previously. Some users have also assumed that whales are just redistributing their funds between smaller wallets.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $37,726 and facing another wave of selling pressure as the U.S. pre-market shows weakness once again. Altcoins are also experiencing bearish tendencies on the market, with the majority of tokens and coins losing from 1 to 3% of their value.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

