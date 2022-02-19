Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds Bitcoin MVRV Indicator Inventor

Sat, 02/19/2022 - 15:53
Vladislav Sopov
David Puell, a pioneer of Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain analysis, joins ARK Invest as crypto researcher
ARK Invest, a legendary investment fund focused on disruptive tech innovations, adds one of the most prominent Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain analysts as a crypto researcher.

David Puell has joined ARK Invest: details

Mr. David Puell, who authored The Puell Multiple and Bitcoin's Market-Value-to-Realized-Value (MVRV) Ratio indicators, has taken to Twitter to share the details of his new role.

In the coming days, Mr. Puell is going to start as a crypto and on-chain researcher at ARK Invest, a top-tier investing firm curated by the segment's heavyweight, Cathie Wood.

Mr. Puell is certain that in his new role he will push the barriers of on-chain analysis for Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency.

Puell even changed his Twitter handle from @kenoshaking to @dpuellARK.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Web3 veterans Nic Carter, Anthony Pompliano, Luke Martin, Nathaniel Whittlemore, Charles Edwards and others congratulated Mr. Puell on this new stage of his career.

ARK's $1 million per BTC prediction is still intact

David Puell is well known as the author of two indicators: Puell Multiple and BTC MVRV. The first one is calculated by dividing the USD-denominated daily issuance value of BTC by the 365-day moving average of the daily issuance value. It characterizes miners' revenue.

The Market-Value-to-Realized-Value (MVRV) oscillator is a staple valuation metric: it is calculated by dividing Market Value by Realized Value. It allows users to estimate whether Bitcoin (BTC) is overbought or oversold right now.

ARK Invest Prediction: Bitcoin for $1 Million in 2030, Ethereum Capitalization Reaches $20 Trillion

As covered by U.Today previously, in January, ARK Invest made headlines by sharing its $1,000,000 per Bitcoin (BTC) prediction. According to its team, Bitcoin (BTC) might reach this massive prize by the year 2030.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

