Dogecoin and Other Crypto Assets to Be Accepted by Major U.K. Law Firm for Payments: Details

U.K. law firm gunnercooke has announced it is now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for legal and professional services, claiming to be the first major law firm in the U.K. to do so. Coinpass, a U.K.-based crypto exchange, has teamed up with gunnercooke to make the transactions possible.

This week, Gunnercooke was paid for its legal consultancy services using Ethereum via the new payment method by Attestant, a crypto-staking firm.

In November, Coinpass announced support for Dogecoin alongside Cardano, Tezos, UniSwap and EOS across its platforms. Other crypto assets supported include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Polkadot, Chainlink and Stellar.

The number of businesses that are embraced cryptocurrencies is continually on the rise. Sling TV, a streaming TV provider based in the United States and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dish Network, recently announced that it will take cryptocurrencies. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated over the weekend that in the future, Tesla charging stations will be able to take Dogecoin as payment.

Quincy University, a private Franciscan university based in Illinois, announced it has started accepting cryptocurrency donations with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tron and Dogecoin among the available options.