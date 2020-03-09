Back

Nouriel Roubini Destroys Main Bitcoin (BTC) Narrative

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 06:00
  • Alex Dovbnya

    With Bitcoin (BTC) plunging by more than 10 percent in one single day, it's clear that it's a risk-on asset, according to prominent economist Nouriel Roubini

Nobel-winning economist Nouriel Roubini has rubbed some salt into the wounds of Bitcoin investors by tweeting that the flagship cryptocurrency dropped by more than eight percent in one day.

The fact that it performed worse than global stocks annihilates the popular narrative that it can act as a safe-haven asset during economic crises. 

Mike Novogratz Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Failing as Safe Haven - READ MORE

Bitcoin slips below $8,000 

As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price took a massive hit on March 8, which was linked to PlusToken scammers dumping another batch of stolen coins on the open market. 

After entering this death spiral, the leading cryptocurrency slipped below the $8,000 level and reached an intraday low of $7,689.  

Bitcoin Price

Some analysts predict that this downtrend is very likely to continue since BTC seems to be in a bear market territory. However, there is also a strong narrative about the biggest bullish CME gap since the China pump in October.  

Crypto Land Is Scam, - Says Nouriel Roubini - READ MORE

An all-front sell-off 

Bitcoin proponents have always believed that the first cryptocurrency would thrive during the next economic crisis. After all, its white paper was published just days ago after Lehman Brothers went bust, declaring the biggest bankruptcy in the US history.       

Nonetheless, when the rubber hits the road, it's clear that it performs just like any other risk-asset. 

The price of oil crashed by more than 30 percent after Saudi Arabia opened the spigot to increase its daily output to more than 10 mln barrels.

The news clobbered global equity markets that already feel vulnerable due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an unprecedented move, US stock futures were temporarily halted after they declined more than five percent. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 07:14
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Crypto analyst PlanB remains unfazed by the most recent Bitcoin (BTC) price crash, claiming that it is still following his bullish stock-to-flow model

While a lot of cryptocurrency investors are in a state of despondency, this certainly doesn't pertain to reputed cryptocurrency analyst PlanB.

He states that Bitcoin is still following his stock-to-flow model, which predicts that the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization is set to hit $100,000 before December 2021. 

Bitcoin S2F

Real Reason Behind 10 Percent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash Revealed by Analysts - READ MORE

A looming supply shock 

PlanB's model attempts to forecast future price moves of Bitcoin based on the correlation between the stock (the total available supply of the cryptocurrency) and its flow (the amount of newly minted coin).

So far, every reward halving has been game-changing for the crypto king, and the Dutch pundit doesn't expect the forthcoming supply cut to be any different. In May, miners will start earning only 6.25 BTC per block.      

As reported by U.Today, PlanB forecasted that BTC would trade above $10,000 after this halving while gradually moving to the aforementioned $100,000 target.  

Bitcoin Price Predicted to Skyrocket to $100,000 in 2020 by Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht - READ MORE

Bitcoin is holding strong

With the BTC price tanking more than 10 percent, the cryptocurrency is showing anything but strength in the short-term. Nonetheless, Plan B says that the cryptocurrency shows no sign of weakness just weeks before the halving since its mining difficulty is expected to increase by a 'massive' seven percent during today's adjustment. 

Moreover, the analyst forecasts that Bitcoin's hashrate and difficulty will continue to increase after the halving, debunking the myth that there will be a miner capitulation.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

