“Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive

The pseudonymous social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team Lucie has taken to her X account to continue the recently published post about the “ugly truth” about the backstage of the listing process on some cryptocurrency exchanges.

This time, Lucie also mentioned Dogecoin and its biggest fan Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk.

Musk can't pump DOGE any more, Lucie believes

In an earlier post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) Lucie revealed “ugly truth” about how some centralized cryptocurrency trading platforms handle requests to list new tokens from their teams.

Lucie said that exchanges often do not care whether a token has a solid ecosystem and its developers continue to improve it. Nothing often gets listed until you pay them, Lucie claimed. However, she pointed out that hyped tokens get their listing done easily and quickly because CEXes are eager to make large profits on their trading.

So, you get your desired listing—hypothetically speaking.



What will happen?



Probably nothing.



The market is heavily manipulated, and everyone is playing their own games.



She then continued talking about this in a post that was published later. Even if you do get “your desired listing”, she tweeted “probably nothing” positive will happen to your token.

The SHIB marketing lead stated that the “market is heavily manipulated, and everyone is playing their own games.”

Lucie admitted the crypto community that she still believes that a bull market is coming soon, however, she pointed out that “no exchanges are pumping coins” and “not even Elon can pump Doge.”

One of the reasons for this state of things, according to her, is that “new crypto holders haven’t entered the market yet, and adoption is still lacking.”

She assured the SHIB army that all they need to do is to “support Shibarium”, while the developer team stays persistent and keeps building.

Elon Musk does not plan to endorse crypto

In late July, the biggest and most influential fan of the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE, tech billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk said in a podcast that he does not intend to promote crypto unless it is done via memes or in some joking manner.

He stated that he believes there could be “merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” As for Dogecoin, it remains his “soft spot” because it has “dogs and memes.”

Until 2021, Musk actively endorsed Dogecoin in his tweets, often causing big upward price swings in this meme cryptocurrency.