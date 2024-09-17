    “Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    High-ranking SHIB executive has made important statement on Elon Musk, Dogecoin, and crypto exchanges
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 10:10
    “Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The pseudonymous social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team Lucie has taken to her X account to continue the recently published post about the “ugly truth” about the backstage of the listing process on some cryptocurrency exchanges.

    This time, Lucie also mentioned Dogecoin and its biggest fan Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk.

    Musk can't pump DOGE any more, Lucie believes

    In an earlier post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) Lucie revealed “ugly truth” about how some centralized cryptocurrency trading platforms handle requests to list new tokens from their teams.

    HOT Stories
    “Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive
    Cardano (ADA) Founder Addresses 34% Price Crash
    50 Million XRP Tokens Transferred from Ripple Co-Founder’s Wallet
    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase

    Lucie said that exchanges often do not care whether a token has a solid ecosystem and its developers continue to improve it. Nothing often gets listed until you pay them, Lucie claimed. However, she pointed out that hyped tokens get their listing done easily and quickly because CEXes are eager to make large profits on their trading.

    Advertisement

    She then continued talking about this in a post that was published later. Even if you do get “your desired listing”, she tweeted “probably nothing” positive will happen to your token.

    The SHIB marketing lead stated that the “market is heavily manipulated, and everyone is playing their own games.”

    Lucie admitted the crypto community that she still believes that a bull market is coming soon, however, she pointed out that “no exchanges are pumping coins” and “not even Elon can pump Doge.”

    One of the reasons for this state of things, according to her, is that “new crypto holders haven’t entered the market yet, and adoption is still lacking.”

    She assured the SHIB army that all they need to do is to “support Shibarium”, while the developer team stays persistent and keeps building.

    Related
    Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow
    Tue, 09/17/2024 - 08:45
    Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Elon Musk does not plan to endorse crypto

    In late July, the biggest and most influential fan of the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE, tech billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk said in a podcast that he does not intend to promote crypto unless it is done via memes or in some joking manner.

    He stated that he believes there could be “merit in Bitcoin and maybe some other cryptos.” As for Dogecoin, it remains his “soft spot” because it has “dogs and memes.”

    Until 2021, Musk actively endorsed Dogecoin in his tweets, often causing big upward price swings in this meme cryptocurrency.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 17, 2024 - 9:00
    Cardano (ADA) Founder Addresses 34% Price Crash
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 17, 2024 - 8:45
    Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Becomes Official Blockchain Partner for ONE Championship
    The Graph Upgrades Tooling for Solana Devs to Accelerate Dapp Deployment
    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    “Not Even Elon Musk Can Pump DOGE”: Shiba Inu Top Executive
    Cardano (ADA) Founder Addresses 34% Price Crash
    Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD