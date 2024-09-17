    Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow offers valuable advice to new BTC investors
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 8:45
    Cover image via U.Today

    Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin supporter and CEO at the JAN3 Bitcoin company, has published a tweet in which he offered his valuable experience and expert knowledge about fiat currencies and investing in Bitcoin.

    Mow believes that this advice about Bitcoin and its price in fiat currencies will make things simple for new investors into the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

    Two important things about Bitcoin from Mow

    Mow shared that there are two things about Bitcoin that he believes new investors should internalize. The first one is that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will be volatile.” The second one is that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will always increase.”

    “Once you understand those two things, the journey is simple,” the JAN3 boss concluded his tweet.

    From Friday until earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency on the market has lost roughly 5%, falling from a local high of $60,645 to a low of $57,600. That big loss was partly recovered by Bitcoin today with a 1.8% increase, which lifted the BTC price to the current level of $58,600.

    The aforementioned price plunge was preceded by massive 13% growth seen by Bitcoin between Sept. 8 (trading at $53,660) to Sept. 13 (surpassing the $60,000 price mark).

    According to his earlier tweet, Samson Mow does not believe that the BTC price will plummet too much. It is an unlikely scenario, he believes, since after the previous crashes, Bitcoin quickly regained its position. Mow does not believe that Bitcoin will crash Black Friday-style.

    Mow says $100,000 is "bearish estimate" for Bitcoin

    In a tweet published a week ago, Mow stated that Bitcoin is likely to reach the six-digit price level regardless of the approaching crucial changes in the U.S. government that are set to take place in November this year.

    The JAN3 boss insisted that that was a “bearish estimate” for Bitcoin. Mow is a believer that the flagship cryptocurrency will definitely reach $1 million in the near future, perhaps even next year at the earliest.

    Aside from Mow, financial expert and author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, also expects a massive Bitcoin surge soon. His main argument here concerns the rapidly increasing U.S. national debt, which adds $1 trillion every 100 days, according to his calculations.

