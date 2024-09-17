Two Crucial Things for New Bitcoin Investors Shared by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, vocal Bitcoin supporter and CEO at the JAN3 Bitcoin company, has published a tweet in which he offered his valuable experience and expert knowledge about fiat currencies and investing in Bitcoin.

Mow believes that this advice about Bitcoin and its price in fiat currencies will make things simple for new investors into the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Two important things about Bitcoin from Mow

Mow shared that there are two things about Bitcoin that he believes new investors should internalize. The first one is that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will be volatile.” The second one is that “the fiat price of Bitcoin will always increase.”

“Once you understand those two things, the journey is simple,” the JAN3 boss concluded his tweet.

Advertisement

There are two things about #Bitcoin that new investors need to internalize:



1️⃣ The fiat price of Bitcoin will be volatile.

2️⃣ The fiat price of Bitcoin will always increase.



Once you understand those two things, the journey is simple. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) September 16, 2024

From Friday until earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency on the market has lost roughly 5%, falling from a local high of $60,645 to a low of $57,600. That big loss was partly recovered by Bitcoin today with a 1.8% increase, which lifted the BTC price to the current level of $58,600.

The aforementioned price plunge was preceded by massive 13% growth seen by Bitcoin between Sept. 8 (trading at $53,660) to Sept. 13 (surpassing the $60,000 price mark).

According to his earlier tweet, Samson Mow does not believe that the BTC price will plummet too much. It is an unlikely scenario, he believes, since after the previous crashes, Bitcoin quickly regained its position. Mow does not believe that Bitcoin will crash Black Friday-style.

Mow says $100,000 is "bearish estimate" for Bitcoin

In a tweet published a week ago, Mow stated that Bitcoin is likely to reach the six-digit price level regardless of the approaching crucial changes in the U.S. government that are set to take place in November this year.

The JAN3 boss insisted that that was a “bearish estimate” for Bitcoin. Mow is a believer that the flagship cryptocurrency will definitely reach $1 million in the near future, perhaps even next year at the earliest.

Aside from Mow, financial expert and author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, also expects a massive Bitcoin surge soon. His main argument here concerns the rapidly increasing U.S. national debt, which adds $1 trillion every 100 days, according to his calculations.