    SHIB Executive Reveals 'Ugly Truth' About Some Exchanges' Listing Backstage

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive unveils secrets of how some centralized exchanges choose tokens for listing
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 15:09
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu marketing expert Lucie has taken to her account on social media platform X (widely popular as Twitter before 2023) to share some backstage secrets of some centralized cryptocurrency trading platforms - particularly regarding how they approach the listing of new tokens.

    "Ugly truth" about listing on CEXes from SHIB executive

    Lucie stated that some centralized crypto exchanges list tokens even if those tokens hardly have any prospects for staying afloat in the future. The SHIB executive shared that many exchanges refuse to list even “a high-potential token backed by a solid blockchain” — “unless you pay them.”

    She sadly added that “It’s all about business now — integrity in this market is no longer part of the game.”

    However, she believes that paying an exchange team to get it to list a token is not a good path to take since, as she pointed out, “Tokens listed recently are down 30-50% from the time they hit exchanges.” Basically, Lucie believes that centralized crypto exchanges do not care about good projects, chasing big profits from coin teams, which offer “the flavor of the week” coin to them.

    What is important for blockchains to focus on, she believes, is educating and spreading the word about decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. “Let’s push for real growth, not quick fixes,” Lucie concluded her message to the SHIB army.

    Lucie warns against SHIB Ryoshi scammers

    Earlier today, Lucie issued an important warning to the global meme coin community. She drew their attention to the fact that, recently, many scammers have begun using the name of the mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi to shill scam tokens to the SHIB army.

    Lucie reminded the community that there are only four tokens at the moment that are directly associated with Ryoshi and the Shiba Inu ecosystem he founded. Those are SHIB, LEASH, BONE and TREAT.

    The SHIB executive told the community that soon stablecoin SHI will also be released, as well as the TREAT token, hinting that anyone offering them to SHIB holders now are scammers.

    To solidify her message, Lucie retweeted a post from the “Shibarmy scammy alerts” account, which published an even bigger tweet on crypto fraudsters who are trying to scam SHIB users into buying fake tokens they claim to be part of Ryoshi’s vision.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

