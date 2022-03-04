Nexus Multi-Platform Payments Gateway Debuts on Polygon: Details

Nexus Project, a blockchain-based payments gateway for merchants and businesses, releases its native token on Polygon (MATIC)

Nexus Project is set to enable entrepreneurs from various segments to integrate blockchain-based payments instruments. It is promoted as a multi-platform instrument; Polygon (MATIC) is the first platform its token is coming to.

Nexus comes to Polygon with its core asset: details

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Nexus Project, its NXD token goes live on high-performance blockchain network Polygon (MATIC).

As we are in the last month of Q1, 2022.



Here is our ROADMAP for March 2022:

We have:

👉#Nexfi Launch

👉Nexus Point app Beta Launch

👉Nexus Merchant app Beta Launch: The #Spray App$NXD #NexusDubai pic.twitter.com/tdwwLxMbyo — NXD Project (@Nexus_Dubai) March 2, 2022

The platform was chosen as the inaugural technical basis due to its rapid processing power, decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) design and low transaction fees. Polygon is fully EVM compatible, which is crucial for Nexus in terms of cross-network compatibility and interoperability.

This combination of Polygon features allows Nexus Project to deliver cheap, fast and censorship-resistance services to all of its clients, including payments vendors, merchants and other businesses.

In the future, more blockchains will be integrated by Nexus Project: its users and tokenholders will be able to choose between different options according to their requirements.

Interoperable payment network for Web3: What is Nexus Project?

Primarily, Nexus Projects allows all merchants and businesses to create decentralized on-chain rewards systems in order to stimulate users and customers.

With its instuments, businesses do not need to issue loyalty cards, coupons, certificate or other documents anymore. The full stack of operations takes place on Nexus' blockchain.

The Nexus team has already scored numerous partnerships with firms in the UAE. Retail outlets, restaurants and other establishments in Dubai and Abu Dhabi leverage Nexus-powered instruments to advance the visibility of its brands.

Besides that, Nexus is focused on integrating blockchain tools into previously "unexplored" segments like real estate and other expensive properties.