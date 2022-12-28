Newly Launched SHIB VIP Social Network Plans to Join Shibarium and SHIB Metaverse: Details

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 09:49
article image
Yuri Molchan
Creators of recently launched SHIB social network have published updates on their plans for near future
Newly Launched SHIB VIP Social Network Plans to Join Shibarium and SHIB Metaverse: Details
The official account of the Shib army news site, @theshibdream, has taken to Twitter to answer some questions about the recently kicked off SHIB army VIP social network, that they have been getting often, apparently.

While answering these, the person behind the Twitter handle revealed what is going to happen to this new SHIB-related project next. A launch on the two major app stores, in particular, was announced.

Plans related to Shibarium and Metaverse

@theshibdream stated that the SHIB VIP social network is not connected in any way with the official Shiba Inu developers and official SHIB projects, like Shiba Eterniny or SHIB Metaverse.

The SHIB social network is going to be released as an app on Android and iOS in January, @theshibdream said. They then intend to move to Shibarium and join the SHIB Metaverse and start building on it.

Who can join, what is (not) allowed on social network

There were also a few lines dropped as to whether anyone can join the new SHIB-themed platform, even though it positions itself as "VIP." Yes, the SHIB VIP social network is open for everyone, per the tweet. However, newcomers should remember that it is created for and by the SHIB army.

Therefore, advertising of any other tokens is forbidden. The same goes for spreading FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") about Shiba Inu meme coin and "illegal things" in general.

When the news of the platform launch hit Twitter on Dec. 27, according to the tweet, there had been 350 users who had joined it during the first 24 hours of operation. The social network allows one to read and create articles, blog posts, read the news feed, add friends, watch movies, go to SHIB-related sites and even can help you get a job.

