Newly Launched SHIB VIP Social Network Plans to Join Shibarium and SHIB Metaverse: Details

The official account of the Shib army news site, @theshibdream, has taken to Twitter to answer some questions about the recently kicked off SHIB army VIP social network, that they have been getting often, apparently.

While answering these, the person behind the Twitter handle revealed what is going to happen to this new SHIB-related project next. A launch on the two major app stores, in particular, was announced.

Plans related to Shibarium and Metaverse

@theshibdream stated that the SHIB VIP social network is not connected in any way with the official Shiba Inu developers and official SHIB projects, like Shiba Eterniny or SHIB Metaverse.

The SHIB social network is going to be released as an app on Android and iOS in January, @theshibdream said. They then intend to move to Shibarium and join the SHIB Metaverse and start building on it.

A) 🧵Answering a few questions about $Shib Army VIP Network:

1) Are you Official? No, we are not we are a community project but we ❤️ the Shib Teams, Devs & Official Projects.

2) What is next for VIP? The Android and iOS Apps coming in January — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) December 28, 2022

Who can join, what is (not) allowed on social network

There were also a few lines dropped as to whether anyone can join the new SHIB-themed platform, even though it positions itself as "VIP." Yes, the SHIB VIP social network is open for everyone, per the tweet. However, newcomers should remember that it is created for and by the SHIB army.

Therefore, advertising of any other tokens is forbidden. The same goes for spreading FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") about Shiba Inu meme coin and "illegal things" in general.

B) 🧵

3) What about after the apps? We plan on moving things to SHIBARIUM and then eventually building on Shib The Metaverse.

4) Can anyone join? Yes of course but remember it is built for and by the Shib Army so no advertising of other coins/tokens, No FUD, and no illegal things — Shib Dream * Shiba Inu News * Shib Army Social 💎 (@theshibdream) December 28, 2022

When the news of the platform launch hit Twitter on Dec. 27, according to the tweet, there had been 350 users who had joined it during the first 24 hours of operation. The social network allows one to read and create articles, blog posts, read the news feed, add friends, watch movies, go to SHIB-related sites and even can help you get a job.