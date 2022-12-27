SHIB Army Gets Warning of Fake Shibarium Twitter Handle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Major SHIB account @ShibBPP has announced that he/she spotted a fake Twitter handle called "Shibarium Network."

The SHIB army has been anticipating the launch of Layer 2 protocol Shibarium for a long time, constantly snowing the lead SHIB dev Shytoshi Kusama with questions about the date of the release.

Maybe this is the reason why this fake account has managed to get 18,100 subscribers on Twitter.

The most recent update on the upcoming release of Shibarium was provided two days ago, as covered by U.Today, by the aforementioned Shytoshi Kurosama. Possibly getting tired of constant questions about that, he tweeted "very soon," rather than providing any specific launch date. He stated that the team is not going to release anything during the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Kusama was driven to issue an apology for the countdown that was announced by the SHIB army. The community thought it was in the run-up to the Shibarium launch, but it proved to be a countdown to the upgrade of SHIB's official website.

Another major SHIB developer, Trophias, stepped in to clarify that Shibarium needs more time to be released as everything must be done "thoughtfully and carefully."