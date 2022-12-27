Shib Army's VIP Social Network Launched, Users Are Joining It

Tue, 12/27/2022 - 10:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
SHIB community has launched its own social media platform
The official account for the Shib army news website, @theshibdream, has tweeted that the SHIB Social Network has been live for 24 hours already and that users have started to flow into it.

SHIB army kicks off social network

When the tweet was published, only 350 new users had registered. The SHIB social network allows users to publish their articles and blog posts, play games, visit SHIB-related websites, read the news feed, watch movies and even get a job.

The SHIB army is one of the most active and loyal crypto communities, and now they have proved it again by launching the social network. It remains to be seen, though, if it becomes popular even with SHIB fans or not.

SHIBsocialNetwork_00qwret45t
Image via shibarmy.vip

SHIB lead dev hints at new partner for SHIB

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the SHIB team, had added a few curious lines to its Twitter bio section. The Twitter handle mentioned above shared a screenshot of Shytoshi's page, where the new status "we are not alone" and "with a new fren...guess who" (a new location) were added.

The community is now hopeful that there may be a new "partnershib" for Shiba Inu coming soon, or that it might also be a hidden announcement for the upcoming launch of Shibarium Layer 2 protocol for the network of the meme coin.

Prior to that, over Christmas weekend, Shytoshi tweeted that Shibarium will definitely not be released during the holiday season. An earlier message from him on Telegram revealed that the Layer 2 solution would be coming "very soon."

article image
