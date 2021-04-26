New Ethereum Whale Addresses Hit New All-Time High This Weekend: Santiment

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 12:10
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data signifies that the amount of new Ethereum whale addresses has surged to reach a new all-time high this weekend with at least 10,000 ETH per wallet
New Ethereum Whale Addresses Hit New All-Time High This Weekend: Santiment
Data shared by popular analytics service Santiment demonstrates that, this weekend, the number of Ethereum whale addresses soared to reach a new all-time high.

Record level of 1,311 ETH whale addresses

A tweet published by Santiment today shows that ETH whale wallets that hold a minimum of 10,000 coins have surged in number and reached 1,311 wallets: a new all-time high.

The Twitter post also shows that 80.34 million ETH are held in wallets with at least 10,000 ETH each. At the current ETH price, this is equal to $198.1 billion, or more than 10,000 ETH per whale wallet.

Number of active ETH addresses spikes to an ATH

As reported by U.Today on Saturday, ETH wallets that have been actively sending and receiving ETH saw a new all-time high of 701,974.

This figure was recorded on April 21 by Glassnode analytics company. The previous peak figure totaled 518,270 on April 15.

A similar increase to last week's rise was seen back in early January 2018 when ETH hit its all-time high of $1,300.

The latest historic peak reached by the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was noted on April 22 on the Bitstamp exchange, where ETH rose to $2,575.

At press time, ETH is trading at $2,486 on the Binance exchange.

TVL in ETH 2.0 contract expected to hit $4 billion

The team behind the @eth2validators, whose Twitter account shared data on ETH 2.0 validators, is making progress. New ETH locked in the deposit contract should, in two days, hit a whopping $4 billion.

The calculations are based on the fact that approximately 350 new validators join the new network on a daily basis.

As of April 24, their total number was 123,211, with 3,961,250 ETH locked in the deposit contract. That is 3.4 percent of the overall ETH circulating supply.

