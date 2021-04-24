Ethereum Active Addresses See Mind-Blowing Rise This Week

Sat, 04/24/2021 - 07:54
Yuri Molchan
Data from Glassnode has it that this week the number of active Ethereum wallets has gone up at the speed of light
Ethereum Active Addresses See Mind-Blowing Rise This Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Chart provided by popular analytics company Glassnode says that the number of active ETH addresses has been demonstrating a stable rise since this year started.

However, this week, it has seen a parabolic surge, soaring to 701,974 on April 21 from 518,270 on April 15 (the price of ETH on that day was $2,358). Similar rise was last demonstrated back in January 2018, as per the Glassnode chart.

Image via Glassnode

As reported by U.Today, the following day, on April 22, the second biggest digital currency ETH hit a new all-time high of $2,575 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The price spike was partly spurred by the launch of three Ethereum ETFs launched in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 20.

Key Reasons Why Ethereum Just Hit Fresh Record High Within an Inch of $2,600

By now, however, Ethereum has declined and is changing hands at $2,272, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

