Ethereum Active Addresses See Mind-Blowing Rise This Week

Data from Glassnode has it that this week the number of active Ethereum wallets has gone up at the speed of light

Chart provided by popular analytics company Glassnode says that the number of active ETH addresses has been demonstrating a stable rise since this year started.

However, this week, it has seen a parabolic surge, soaring to 701,974 on April 21 from 518,270 on April 15 (the price of ETH on that day was $2,358). Similar rise was last demonstrated back in January 2018, as per the Glassnode chart.

Image via Glassnode

As reported by U.Today, the following day, on April 22, the second biggest digital currency ETH hit a new all-time high of $2,575 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The price spike was partly spurred by the launch of three Ethereum ETFs launched in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 20.

By now, however, Ethereum has declined and is changing hands at $2,272, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.