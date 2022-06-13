Dogecoin Foundation Hosts Discussion with Rapper Ice Cube on DOGE Adoption: Details

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube has also indicated support for Dogecoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Timothy Stebbing, a director at the Dogecoin Foundation, has tweeted about a meeting with Rapper Ice Cube as Dogecoin is set to be integrated into the Big3 league.

The Big3 professional basketball league was formed by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, and the team's rights were sold using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Big3 league opted to sell 25 fire-tier NFTs, giving the Killer 3s' licensing, intellectual property (IP) and league-approved products to their new owners.

Was so cool @DogecoinFdn meeting @icecube at the doge dinner @westcoastbill hosted🔥. @thebig3 🏀 crew are stoked to integrate #dogecoin into the league and introduce a whole new community to doge! @MyDogeTip @icecube 69 Doge — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) June 12, 2022

As previously reported by U.Today, Bill Lee, the founding chairman of MyDoge, a self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, purchased all 25 fire-tier editions of the Aliens, a Big3 team. U.S. rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube has also indicated support for Dogecoin.

Big3 is adopting Dogecoin as a result of the purchase, culminating in the integration of the MyDoge wallet, which allows players, coaches and teams to earn Dogecoin tips on Twitter. MyDoge/Dogecoin will also be prominently displayed by the Aliens on team jerseys, events and broadcasts.

Ads

Dogecoin price action

At press time, Dogecoin presently trades at $0.053, down 18.32% in the last 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. Dogecoin fell as low as $0.052 to mark the lowest levels for 2022 so far. The meme cryptocurrency is also set to mark its fourth consecutive day of losses amid the current market sell-off.

Despite the current market selloff, Dogecoin is facing buying pressure from Binance whales who are using the opportunity of the recent price drop to accumulate on the dip.

According to WhaleStats, DOGE ranks among the top 10 most purchased assets among the biggest 100 and 500 BSC whales in the last 24 hours.

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin now on top 10 by trading volume among 100 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs 🐳



Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/0SYnjw0xQs



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 4000!)#DOGE #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/EuqPuLtN84 — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) June 12, 2022

Dogecoin is also actively traded by whales, ranking among the top 10 by trading volume among the 100 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours. At the moment, the top 1,000 BSC whales tracked by WhaleStats are "hodling" $40,170,185 worth of DOGE.