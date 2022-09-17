Here's Latest Development on Dogecoin's Building Block, Libdogecoin: Details

Utility that arises from adoption by integration continues to be core emphasis of Dogecoin Foundation

Libdogecoin, which refers to the building block for creating Dogecoin projects, is receiving new improvements. According to Dogecoin core developer, Michi Lumin, the Libdogecoin v 0.1.1 is coming along well.

- Much better memory cleanup

- Higher compatibility

- Easier build procedure

Libdogecoin is a C library that enables lightweight direct integration of Dogecoin @michilumin @KBluezr https://t.co/SB782QOJw3 pic.twitter.com/jUbIc83pFY — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 16, 2022

The improvements to Libdogecoin v.0.1 will include better memory cleanup, higher compatibility, an easier build procedure, and more "no rocket science degree required" support of HD address derivation. The focus remains on simple implementation, according to the Dogecoin developer.

In August, U.Today reported the initial release of Libdogecoin v.0.1, a C library of Dogecoin building blocks that enables lightweight direct integration of Dogecoin into a variety of platforms without the need for developers to have in-depth blockchain knowledge.

The utility that arises from adoption by integration continues to be the core emphasis of the Dogecoin Foundation. It is believed that this is possible by leveraging Dogecoin's core functionality and making it available as a straightforward C library with bindings for many languages, thus improving the community's potential for creativity.

Through the development of Libdogecoin over the past few months, the Dogecoin Foundation has concentrated on laying the basis for numerous projects, including RadioDoge and GigaWallet geared at grassroots adoption.

This is significant as Dogecoin became the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization following Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake. The meme coin is currently valued at $8 billion. At present, Bitcoin remains the largest proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of nearly $380 billion.

MyDoge wallet teases "DogeTV" launch

According to a post by Dogecoin developer inevitable360, MyDoge wallet, a self-custody wallet, previews the debut of "DogeTV." At the time of publication, there were few specifics available about "DogeTV," although it is anticipated that it would give Dogecoin users access to the most recent neighborhood news.

Dogecoin recently unveiled a new website with several enhancements as well as the addition of "Dogepedia," which aims to dispel FUD.