New Cardano (ADA) Pair Added to Binance.US

Binance.US has allowed its users to trade Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) against the second-biggest stablecoin

Binance.US, an American subsidiary of the Binance exchange, now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) against USD Coin (USDC), according to a recent announcement.

In addition, Cardano rival Solana (SOL) can also be traded against the second-biggest stablecoin.

Binance.US has noted that the two cryptocurrencies aim to achieve "scalability, interoperability, and sustainability."

As reported by U.Today, Binance.US also added support for ADA staking in early September.

Cardano and Solana occupy 9th and 18th places by market capitalization, respectively, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking firm CoinGecko.

Earlier this week, ADA, Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTZ) were also listed on the BitMEX exchange.

Coinbase asks users to switch to USDC

In other news, Coinbase, a major U.S. competitor, recently urged its users to convert Tether (USDT) into USD Coin (USDC). The popular trading platform has waived conversion fees in order to encourage such a move.

The campaign is aimed at highlighting the transparency of the Circle-backed stablecoin.

USDC is currently the second-biggest stablecoin with a market cap of $42.8 billion. Tether's USDT remains in first place with a market cap of $65.7 billion.