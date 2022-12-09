New Cardano (ADA) Pair Added to Binance.US

Alex Dovbnya
Binance.US has allowed its users to trade Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) against the second-biggest stablecoin
Binance.US, an American subsidiary of the Binance exchange, now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) against USD Coin (USDC), according to a recent announcement.    

In addition, Cardano rival Solana (SOL) can also be traded against the second-biggest stablecoin.

Binance.US has noted that the two cryptocurrencies aim to achieve "scalability, interoperability, and sustainability."

As reported by U.Today, Binance.US also added support for ADA staking in early September.

Cardano and Solana occupy 9th and 18th places by market capitalization, respectively, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking firm CoinGecko.         

Earlier this week, ADA, Polkadot (DOT), and Tezos (XTZ) were also listed on the BitMEX exchange.      

Coinbase asks users to switch to USDC

In other news, Coinbase, a major U.S. competitor, recently urged its users to convert Tether (USDT) into USD Coin (USDC). The popular trading platform has waived conversion fees in order to encourage such a move. 

The campaign is aimed at highlighting the transparency of the Circle-backed stablecoin. 

USDC is currently the second-biggest stablecoin with a market cap of $42.8 billion. Tether's USDT remains in first place with a market cap of $65.7 billion.           

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

