    Nearly 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Acquired by Super Early Whales

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Is this bullish for Shiba Inu? Super early whales reemerge, with nearly one trillion SHIB buy
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 10:49
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Spot On Chain's recent findings highlight significant activity on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token market, as early investors acquired a substantial amount of SHIB again. This sudden influx into old wallets, nearing one trillion SHIB, raised speculation about a potential pump in the Shiba Inu token price similar to the 2021 bull run.

    Thus, it is reported that one early buyer whale spent 1,000 WETH, worth about $3.83 million, for 149.3 billion SHIB. These tokens were deposited from a wallet, which got 5.16 trillion SHIB for just 45 ETH in March 2021. The buyer still has 1,169 WETH, worth about $4.45 million, which could be used for more SHIB purchases, as suggested.

    Another early buyer has returned to the market after a two-year absence. Over the past few hours, this entity bought 4,849 WETH for 715.8 billion SHIB, impacting the increase of the price of SHIB. With 9,207 ETH and WETH, worth approximately $34.9 million, still in possession, this entity may continue to accumulate SHIB too.

    2021 again?

    The Shiba Inu token, introduced in 2021 and reaching a peak price of $0.0000857 during the bull market, is currently trading at $0.0000262. The renewed interest from early investors suggests they believe in SHIB's future.

    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As these early investors make strategic moves on the SHIB market, enthusiasts watch closely. Substantial investments and calculated acquisitions by once super early investors could signal a bullish trend for Shiba Inu, similar to the gains seen in 2021. 

    However, whether this indicates anticipation of a real bull market on their side or remains speculation is yet to be seen.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

