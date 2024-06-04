Advertisement
AD

    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnesses dramatic 52% decrease in key metric for Shibarium
    Tue, 4/06/2024 - 11:48
    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu blockchain, Shibarium, has seen a dramatic drop in activity over the past 24 hours. As data from Shibariumscan shows, transaction fees collected on this layer-2 blockchain have dropped by 52% in the last 24 hours, from 46.5 BONE to 22.33 BONE. 

    Advertisement

    For those unfamiliar with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, it is important to clarify that Shibarium facilitates the transfer of Shiba Inu tokens, using BONE tokens to cover transaction fees. Specifically, each transaction contributes to the burning of SHIB tokens, with a portion of the BONE transaction fee being converted to SHIB tokens and sent to the burning wallet.

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 09:08
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters 'Red Zone' After Price Drops Below Crucial Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning

    The drop in fees at Shibarium was naturally caused by a drop in transaction fees on the Shiba Inu blockchain. In the last 24 hours, the number of transactions through Shibarium dropped from 9,181 to 4,751. In addition, the number of active accounts interacting on the network of Shiba Inu decreased from 1,077 to 616.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    As you can see from all of this data, the Shiba Inu network has seen a decline on all fronts. What this is due to is an open question. It is likely that current market participants, including Shiba Inu enthusiasts, do not see opportunities or interest in active participation in Shibarium.

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 07:57
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As we know, the crypto economy is highly dependent on attention, and if there is any conclusion to be drawn, it is that the Shiba Inu network and the entire ecosystem built around a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency is not attracting it enough.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:43
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:43
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    Jun 04, 2024 - 11:43
    Elon Musk Shares "Hodl" Warren Buffett Tweet, Crypto Community Goes Wild
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches $COOKIE to Introduce ‘MarketingFi,’ a Transparent, Decentralized, and User-Centric Approach to Marketing
    NFC Summit 24: from Web3 Conference to Web3 Festival
    Singapore AI Week Kicks Off with Thousands of International Attendees, Highlighted by SuperAI — The Premier AI Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    52% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium
    Binance Issues Critical Security Warning in Wake of Recent Incident
    TON Coin Shows Top 2 Interest in Buying on Cryptocurrency Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD