Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange

Gamza Khanzadaev
Almost $1 billion in Bitcoin mysteriously disappears after substantial transfer from major US exchange Coinbase
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 10:14
Today witnessed notable activity within the cryptocurrency market, particularly concerning Bitcoin. A substantial sum, approximately $962.15 million, was withdrawn from the leading U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase, in what can be deemed significant movements within the digital currency realm.

Data provided by Whale Alert reveals that a total of 18,484.69 BTC was withdrawn from Coinbase in two consecutive transfers. The first transfer saw 9,322 BTC, valued at $485.248 million, move to the address "1AyhP." Following this, a second transfer of 9,162 BTC, worth $476.9 million, was initiated to the address "19hJg." Notably, both addresses are newly established and lack prior transaction history.

Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

Despite the substantial withdrawal, Bitcoin's price has continued its incremental rise, witnessing a 0.6% increase since the commencement of the new crypto market countdown. Presently, Bitcoin is valued at $52,400, with its market capitalization remaining above the $1 trillion mark.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The implications of these large-scale BTC movements on the cryptocurrency's price trajectory remain uncertain. Historically, such withdrawals from exchanges have often been perceived as bullish signals by the community. However, given the nuanced nature of the cryptocurrency market, definitive conclusions are elusive.

As enthusiasts closely monitor these developments, the complexities surrounding their potential impact on Bitcoin's value are subject to ongoing analysis. The intrigue surrounding this significant Bitcoin transfer, nearing the $1 billion mark, underscores the perpetual fascination with the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

