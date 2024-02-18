Advertisement
AD

This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin ETFs experiencing watershed moment, with over 260,000 Bitcoins now under management across several funds
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 12:59
This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Recent data showcases a tremendous accumulation of Bitcoin by exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With iShares by BlackRock (IBIT) at the forefront, holding nearly 116,000 BTC, and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) managing over 83,000 BTC, the market is radiating confidence.

This comes at a time when Bitcoin ETFs have only been trading for five weeks, dispelling any notions of a lack of demand, according to prominent analyst Nate Geraci.

ETF leaders

IShares by BlackRock (IBIT) and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) are leading a historic surge in Bitcoin holdings among ETFs. IBIT's holdings at the top are emblematic of the increasing traditional financial institution's interest in Bitcoin as an investment.

Notably, the rapid rise in Bitcoin ETF holdings comes at a time when the market is still in its nascent stages of adopting such financial products.

Related
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed

A recent influx of funds into Bitcoin ETFs shows the burgeoning confidence in the cryptocurrency sector.

Grayscale has reduced its BTC position, but iShares and Fidelity have substantially increased their stakes. This trend is a strong indicator of cryptocurrency's growing allure to traditional investors.

Main bullish catalyst

The continuous inflow into Bitcoin ETFs, as noted by on-chain data providers, could have a significant impact on Bitcoin's price trajectory.

Market analysts from CryptoQuant predict that if the current buying pressure continues, Bitcoin prices could soar to new heights, potentially reaching $112,000 within the year. Even the least optimistic scenarios suggest a substantial increase to at least $55,000, indicating a bullish market outlook.

The rise of Bitcoin ETFs is not merely a cryptocurrency phenomenon but is also leaving a mark on traditional investment metrics. In a remarkable feat, the net cumulative flows into the leading Bitcoin ETFs have doubled to over $3 billion in just three days, a milestone that took gold ETFs nearly two years to achieve.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
2024/02/18 12:56
SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
2024/02/18 12:56
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 80% as SHIB Price Shines Green
2024/02/18 12:56
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 80% as SHIB Price Shines Green
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This Chart Spots Massive Bitcoin ETF Success
SHIB Price Prediction for February 18
More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed
Show all