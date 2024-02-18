More Bitcoin (BTC) Whales to Appear in 2024: Reason Disclosed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Whales are stacking up on Bitcoin. This trend is anticipated to not only continue but also become more common, given the increased accessibility of Bitcoin for institutional investors. One pivotal reason for this surge is the release of the Bitcoin ETF, which has streamlined the process of gaining exposure to Bitcoin, making it more appealing and accessible than ever before.

The price chart for Bitcoin shows that the cryptocurrency has been maintaining a bullish momentum, which is likely to attract more high-net-worth investors and institutions looking to diversify their portfolios. The price has been respecting the upward trendline, with the 50-day moving average acting as dynamic support.

This trendline and moving average, currently sitting around the $45,000 level, serve as significant support zones. A sustained price above this level could solidify investor confidence and potentially lead to further influxes from whales.

On the flip side, resistance is spotted near the recent highs around $52,000. This level has acted as a temporary ceiling for price action, and a break above this could signal a continuation of the upward trajectory. Moreover, with the RSI hovering around the mid-range, there's room for upward movement before the asset is considered overbought.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin is not an isolated phenomenon. The same thesis applies to Ethereum, especially with the increasing likelihood of Ethereum ETFs receiving regulatory approval. Such developments would further validate the asset class and could lead to a comparable uptick in whale activity for Ethereum, mirroring Bitcoin’s institutional adoption.

The significance of these trends cannot be overstated. As more institutional investors and large-scale traders take positions in Bitcoin, their influence on market dynamics intensifies.