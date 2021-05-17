MySpace Founder Tom Anderson Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes Amid Elon Musk-Driven Crash

News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
You can now count Tom Anderson in on the Bitcoin craze
MySpace Founder Tom Anderson Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes Amid Elon Musk-Driven Crash
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

MySpace founder Tom Anderson has taken to Twitter to post a photo of himself with laser eyes in an apparent show of support for the embattled Bitcoin community.

His tweet is accompanied by a three-word caption: “Buying the Dip.”
Earlier today, Bitcoin crashed to $42,185, its lowest level since early Feb. 8.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk implied that the e-car manufacturer may remove the cryptocurrency from its balance sheet after a nasty Twitter spat with Bitcoiners.

Related
Vitalik Buterin Just Burned $6 Billion Worth of Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu
Prior to shooting lasers out of his eyes, Anderson had had some casual interactions with prominent community members on Twitter. However, the 50-year-old California native is not active on social media.

After selling MySpace—which used to be the world’s largest social media network—Anderson retired before he turned 40 and started traveling around the world, vowing his Instagram followers with stunning photos.

Tom
Image by instagram.com
#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image The “Come to Jesus” Bitcoin Correction Peter Brandt Predicted Has Just Occurred, It Seems
05/17/2021 - 08:09

The “Come to Jesus” Bitcoin Correction Peter Brandt Predicted Has Just Occurred, It Seems
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Spikes 6 Percent in Minutes as Elon Musk Confirms That Tesla Still Holds It
05/17/2021 - 06:12

Bitcoin Spikes 6 Percent in Minutes as Elon Musk Confirms That Tesla Still Holds It
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image MySpace Founder Tom Anderson Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes Amid Elon Musk-Driven Crash
05/17/2021 - 05:51

MySpace Founder Tom Anderson Adds Bitcoin Laser Eyes Amid Elon Musk-Driven Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img