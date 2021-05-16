Elon Musk Threatens to Dump All of Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings, Pushing BTC to Multi-Month Low

Bitcoin has touched a multi-month low after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted at the e-car manufacturer dumping all of its holdings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now threatening to remove Bitcoin from Tesla's balance sheet after days of arguing with the disgruntled community.

In a reply to a shady Twitter account that warns Bitcoiners about the e-car manufacturer potentially dumping its holdings in the largest cryptocurrency due to all the hate the billionaire is getting, Musk replied that it could "indeed" happen.

Image by @elonmusk

In a separate tweet, Musk claims that Bitcoin is highly centralized because it is controlled by a handful of mining companies:

Bitcoin is actually highly centralized, with supermajority controlled by handful of big mining (aka hashing) companies. A single coal mine in Xinjiang flooded, almost killing miners, and Bitcoin hash rate dropped 35%. Sound "decentralized" to you?

Bitcoin dipped to $45,127, the lowest level since May 1, shortly after Musk's warning.