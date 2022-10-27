myNFT to Introduce its Pioneering NFT Vending Machine at NFT.London

myNFT platform goes live, celebrates its launch with unusual initiative, first vending machine for physical NFTs in Europe

myNFT, a low-cost non-fungible token (NFTs) marketplace for mainstream adoption, is ready to introduce its services at NFT.London, a top-tier Web3 event of November 2022.

myNFT platform launches NFT vending machine at NFT.London

According to the official announcement shared by the myNFT marketplace team, its representatives will attend NFT.London, a major blockchain conference that kicks off in London Nov. 2-4, 2022.

To celebrate the launch of myNFT in mainnet, its team is going to open NFT Vending Machine, a first-ever offline instrument that will allow enthusiasts to buy physically backed NFTs with no need to own a cryptocurency wallet.

For a flat fee of just £10, customers will be able to claim unique NFTs valued up to £1,000 each. Customers can choose NFTs from the listed collections and immediately upload them to the marketplace again to show them off and trade them.

The physical NFT vending machine will be located near the NFT.London conference hall at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, to let everyone try its instruments even without buying tickets.

All proceedings will be donated to charity foundations

myNFT's first NFT collection will feature unique tokens created by iconic digital brands, including the likes of Dr. Who Worlds Apart, Thunderbirds, Delft Blue Night Watch and so on.

All proceedings from this unusual NFT sale will be distributed between reputable charity organizations, including crypto-friendly foundation Giveth that supports children in emerging economies, and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity that supports special nurses for seriously ill children.

Hugo McDonaugh, co-founder of myNFT, is excited by the opportunities that the launch of his venture unlocks for digital creators and commissioners:

There is so much potential in the NFT market and it's such a shame to see some of that go to waste when possible new entrants are put off getting involved by various unnecessary and complicated barriers. From gas fees, gatekeeping knowledge, to having to set up a complicated digital wallet and more, great opportunities are being denied and squandered to newcomers.

Tony Pearce, co-founder at Reality+ — the team behind some NFTs on the platform — highlights that the NFT vending machine concept is highly innovative for 2022:

The humble vending machine may seem like an analog, outmoded form of delivery, but far from it! It's been providing us with wholly owned and decentralised items for years, albeit mostly with items of food and drink we unfortunately cannot yet trade on myNFT. One of the main focuses in this space at the moment is addressing mainstream adoption. In order to bring mainstream on board, this requires simplicity and familiarity which the NFT vending machine enables through a form of distribution that many people around the world are all so familiar with.

Currently, the platform is in beta testing mode. It works on Ethereum (ETH), Moonbeam (GLMR), Moonriver (MOVR), Polygon (MATIC) and BNB Chain (BNB).