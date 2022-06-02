Mundocrypto Unveils Initiatives to Support Soccer Teams

Mundocrypto platform, which is among the leading cryptocurrency companies, shared the details of the next phases of its adoption in the soccer community.
Mundocrypto comes to global soccer scene
As per the statement of its team, Mundocrypto reaffirms its commitment to spreading the word about cryptocurrency instruments in the football community.
🚨ADOPCIÓN🚨— Mundo Crypto Oficial (@MundoCrypto_ES) June 1, 2022
Os lanzo una pregunta, ¿Qué tiene que ver Laliga de fútbol española con la tecnología blockchain?
Descúbrelo en nuestro instagram⬇️ https://t.co/X3sPDon66B
On May 28, 2022, the Mundocrypto team attended the Champions League final at Stade de France stadium in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Mundocrypto representatives came dressed in unique regalia, with a Massive Crypto Adoption" logo to highlight their commitment to bringing soccer and cryptocurrencies closer.
The Mundocrypto team is going to launch various programs set to support soccer clubs, their platforms and supporters. Also, Mundocrypto plans to educate the soccer community - players, fans, coaches - about the prospects of cryptocurrency and its adoption.
Besides that, Mundocrypto is ready to pioneer sponsorship and general support initiatives for various football clubs across the world.
Crypto adoption among soccer fans and players gains steam
Also, Mundocrypto works on high-performance solutions for the financial models of soccer clubs. In 2020-2022, when clubs face a hard time sponsoring their teams, many top-tier soccer ecosystems are interested in finding resource-efficient and low-cost financial designs.
Mundocrypto will supercharge the clubs’ payment systems with the decentralized power of blockchain solutions. As such, the platform is going to support one of the most eccentric trends in professional sports when receiving salary in crypto becomes increasingly popular.
As covered by U.Today previously, soccer legend Lionel Messi is getting paid in cryptocurrency tokens within the framework of his latest contract.
Also, the "German Messi," Mario Gotze, is a huge fan of NFTs, cryptocurrency and blockchain. He added .eth to his Twitter alias and set an NFT as his avatar.