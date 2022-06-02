Mundocrypto Unveils Initiatives to Support Soccer Teams

Fintech heavyweight Mundocrypto is going to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption among members of global soccer community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Mundocrypto platform, which is among the leading cryptocurrency companies, shared the details of the next phases of its adoption in the soccer community.

Mundocrypto comes to global soccer scene

As per the statement of its team, Mundocrypto reaffirms its commitment to spreading the word about cryptocurrency instruments in the football community.

🚨ADOPCIÓN🚨



Os lanzo una pregunta, ¿Qué tiene que ver Laliga de fútbol española con la tecnología blockchain?



Descúbrelo en nuestro instagram⬇️ https://t.co/X3sPDon66B — Mundo Crypto Oficial (@MundoCrypto_ES) June 1, 2022

On May 28, 2022, the Mundocrypto team attended the Champions League final at Stade de France stadium in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Mundocrypto representatives came dressed in unique regalia, with a Massive Crypto Adoption" logo to highlight their commitment to bringing soccer and cryptocurrencies closer.

The Mundocrypto team is going to launch various programs set to support soccer clubs, their platforms and supporters. Also, Mundocrypto plans to educate the soccer community - players, fans, coaches - about the prospects of cryptocurrency and its adoption.

Ads

Besides that, Mundocrypto is ready to pioneer sponsorship and general support initiatives for various football clubs across the world.

Crypto adoption among soccer fans and players gains steam

Also, Mundocrypto works on high-performance solutions for the financial models of soccer clubs. In 2020-2022, when clubs face a hard time sponsoring their teams, many top-tier soccer ecosystems are interested in finding resource-efficient and low-cost financial designs.

Mundocrypto will supercharge the clubs’ payment systems with the decentralized power of blockchain solutions. As such, the platform is going to support one of the most eccentric trends in professional sports when receiving salary in crypto becomes increasingly popular.

As covered by U.Today previously, soccer legend Lionel Messi is getting paid in cryptocurrency tokens within the framework of his latest contract.