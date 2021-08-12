Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters

Thu, 08/12/2021 - 09:11
Arman Shirinyan
Soccer legend will receive cryptocurrency tokens as part of transfer deal to the new football club
Soccer legend Lionel Messi might receive fan tokens of the PSG football club as part of his transfer package from Barcelona F.C., according to Reuters.

Messi left the Spanish football club and signed a new two-year contract with French club Paris St Germain. Once the first rumors of the potential transfer appeared, the PSG Fat Token has surged by more than 74 percent in less than four days.

The token was launched by the club for fans to participate in their favorite football club's life by voting with their tokens.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

