Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Includes Crypto Fan Tokens for Messi Transfer Package: Reuters

Soccer legend will receive cryptocurrency tokens as part of transfer deal to the new football club

Soccer legend Lionel Messi might receive fan tokens of the PSG football club as part of his transfer package from Barcelona F.C., according to Reuters .

Messi left the Spanish football club and signed a new two-year contract with French club Paris St Germain. Once the first rumors of the potential transfer appeared, the PSG Fat Token has surged by more than 74 percent in less than four days.

The token was launched by the club for fans to participate in their favorite football club's life by voting with their tokens.