Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Samson Mow doubles down on his XRP (and Ripple) criticism
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 9:03
    A
    A
    A
    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive officer at JAN3 and a few other companies, has addressed the debate of whether the cryptocurrency stockpile that the U.S. government may hold in the future should include any other cryptos except Bitcoin. He definitely believes it should hold nothing but BTC.

    In particular, the JAN3 boss took aim at Ripple and the XRP cryptocurrency affiliated with this blockchain company. He also commented on multiple X posts criticizing Ripple and XRP and added fuel to that issue.

    "There are still way more reasons" to hate XRP: Mow

    Samson Mow is a renowned Bitcoin maxi who is often spotted criticizing major altcoins, like ETH and XRP, while calling altcoins “s-coins.” This time he has poured criticism on the Ripple-affiliated crypto.

    HOT Stories
    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US

    In a recent tweet, Mow wrote that he has been seeing a lot of posts that list out reasons “why you should hate Ripple/XRP” and stated he wanted to add some perspective. His “perspective,” expectedly, was to solidify those reasons for hating the company and the token it works with.

    Advertisement

    The JAN3 boss tweeted: “You still don’t hate them enough and there are still way more reasons why you should hate them.”

    Related
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Sat, 01/25/2025 - 08:03
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mow's key argument against XRP in potential U.S. reserve

    Samson Mow also touched on the debate that has recently emerged on the X platform on whether or not any cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin, such as XRP, should be added to the potential U.S. strategic crypto reserve.

    Mow believes that adding anything else except Bitcoin to it means giving taxpayers’ money to companies and individuals that “printed their own token out of thin air.” Mow used Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. rhetoric here since Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency are trying to reduce the excessive and wrongful spending of money paid into the budget by U.S. taxpayers.

    As an example of such a company that prints tokens, Mow gave Ripple, saying that at the start of their career its founders “just pushed a button to make 100B tokens.”

    On Friday, the Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also stated that nothing except Bitcoin will be added to the U.S. strategic crypto reserve. He did not criticize Ripple or XRP, though. Lately, Hoskinson has been working with the Ripple team closely to launch their RLUSD stablecoin on Cardano.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Samson Mow #XRP #Ripple News #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 25, 2025 - 8:03
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD