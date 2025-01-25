More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, Bitcoin maximalist and the chief executive officer at JAN3 and a few other companies, has addressed the debate of whether the cryptocurrency stockpile that the U.S. government may hold in the future should include any other cryptos except Bitcoin. He definitely believes it should hold nothing but BTC.

In particular, the JAN3 boss took aim at Ripple and the XRP cryptocurrency affiliated with this blockchain company. He also commented on multiple X posts criticizing Ripple and XRP and added fuel to that issue.

"There are still way more reasons" to hate XRP: Mow

Samson Mow is a renowned Bitcoin maxi who is often spotted criticizing major altcoins, like ETH and XRP, while calling altcoins “s-coins.” This time he has poured criticism on the Ripple-affiliated crypto.

In a recent tweet, Mow wrote that he has been seeing a lot of posts that list out reasons “why you should hate Ripple/XRP” and stated he wanted to add some perspective. His “perspective,” expectedly, was to solidify those reasons for hating the company and the token it works with.

I see a lot of posts hating on or listing out reasons why you should hate Ripple/XRP, and I just want to add some perspective.



You still don’t hate them enough and there are still way more reasons why you should hate them. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 24, 2025

The JAN3 boss tweeted: “You still don’t hate them enough and there are still way more reasons why you should hate them.”

Mow's key argument against XRP in potential U.S. reserve

Samson Mow also touched on the debate that has recently emerged on the X platform on whether or not any cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin, such as XRP, should be added to the potential U.S. strategic crypto reserve.

Mow believes that adding anything else except Bitcoin to it means giving taxpayers’ money to companies and individuals that “printed their own token out of thin air.” Mow used Elon Musk’s D.O.G.E. rhetoric here since Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency are trying to reduce the excessive and wrongful spending of money paid into the budget by U.S. taxpayers.

As an example of such a company that prints tokens, Mow gave Ripple, saying that at the start of their career its founders “just pushed a button to make 100B tokens.”

Adding anything other than #Bitcoin to a digital asset reserve is effectively gifting taxpayer money to corporations and individuals that printed their own token out of thin air.



XRP/Ripple just pushed a button to make 100B tokens. Why would you gift them tax dollars for that? — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 24, 2025

On Friday, the Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson also stated that nothing except Bitcoin will be added to the U.S. strategic crypto reserve. He did not criticize Ripple or XRP, though. Lately, Hoskinson has been working with the Ripple team closely to launch their RLUSD stablecoin on Cardano.