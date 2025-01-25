Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple management team has published its key predictions for crypto space for this year
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 8:03
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official Ripple X account has published an article, in which Ripple’s top management reveals its vision of what the just started 2025 will bring from the crypto space, talking about key future trends.

    While 2024 transformed the cryptocurrency space by taking massive strides in institutional adoption, regulation and technological advancement, 2025 promises to bring even more milestones, advancements and key wins, according to the Ripple article. Ripple’s top management believes that the cryptocurrency industry “stands on the precipice of unprecedented adoption and growth.”

    Supercharged institutional adoption

    Ripple expects multiple large financial institutions to continue enthusiastically adopting blockchain and crypto, which they began last year. RippleX top executive Markus Infanger believes that institutional adoption of blockchain will be spurred by “market demand for operational efficiencies and enhanced connectivity.”

    Advertisement

    This means, per him, that institutions will introduce new top-tier blockchain infrastructure and compliance tools. This will allow top companies to create blockchain to “create new revenue streams through fractionalization which can expand access to tokenized assets.”

    Ripple president Monica Long also believes that tokenization and DeFi will expand much further than just crypto-specific apps and will turn into full-fledged institutional tools.

    Related
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 10:11
    $800 Million Worth of Bitcoin Mysteriously Moved as BTC Soars, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Crypto-friendly regulation to make adoption easier

    The Ripple top management team agrees that an increased level of institutional adoption and diversified crypto portfolios cannot happen without one key factor: crypto-friendly and fair regulation. For many years, the U.S. regulation lacked clarity, which prevented the crypto industry from seamless development and expansion. But Ripple leaders are positive that 2025 will be pivotal for this.

    Ripple’s chief lawyer Stuart Alderoty expects that the current pro-crypto administration in the U.S. will ensure that a new era will take place, in which the crypto industry will have a healthier relationship with regulators. This, he believes, will “unlock suppressed potential and allow the market to thrive.”

    New asset classes emerging on crypto stage

    The Ripple team also anticipates stablecoins' increasing role in 2025 and sees them as a completely new asset class.

    Ripple’s top executive in charge of stablecoins and RLUSD, Jack McDonald, believes 2025 will witness “a shift toward consolidation in favor of high-quality, regulated stablecoin issuers” — especially those backed by financial institutions with strong compliance frameworks.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Blockchain News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 25, 2025 - 9:03
    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 25, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X
    Ripple Leadership Reveals Crypto Trends That Will Define 2025
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD