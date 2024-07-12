Advertisement
AD

    MOONHOP's Presale Welcomes Investors as Cardano (ADA) Debuts Nike Meme Coin, JasmyCoin (JASMY) Popularity Surges

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Supporters of MOONHOP can take part in pre-sale in July 2024
    Fri, 12/07/2024 - 16:00
    MOONHOP's Presale Welcomes Investors as Cardano (ADA) Debuts Nike Meme Coin, JasmyCoin (JASMY) Popularity Surges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In today’s dynamic cryptocurrency market, three coins are capturing significant attention. Cardano’s surprising Nike meme coin, initiated by a simple tweet from founder Charles Hoskinson, has soared to become one of Cardano’s most traded tokens. Meanwhile, JasmyCoin’s trading volume has impressively surged by 32%, outpacing heavyweights.

    Amidst these exciting developments, MOONHOP stands out with its highly anticipated presale, offering investors not just financial returns, but a lively, community-driven investment experience. MOONHOP is set to redefine investing in the crypto realm with its forward-thinking strategy and inclusive approach.

    Cardano (ADA) welcomes meme coins

    Cardano's ecosystem was taken by storm when Charles Hoskinson, the founder, casually triggered the launch of a Nike-themed meme coin via a tweet. This token unexpectedly rocketed to become the most actively traded within the Cardano ecosystem, overtaking established coins like SNEK. 

    HOT Stories
    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Bitcoin Skyrockets 350% From Cycle Lows: Analyst Notes Historical Trend
    Ripple CEO Spotlights XRP’s Groundbreaking Milestone
    Ethereum's Biggest Victory This Summer, Cardano (ADA) Unlikely to Break $0.40, Toncoin (TON) to Surge Toward $8 Again

    Hoskinson himself marveled at the swift rise of this community-driven token, showcasing the profound impact of influential social media interactions on cryptocurrency trends and emphasizing the unpredictable, fast-paced nature of the crypto world.

    JasmyCoin's (JASMY) shows remarkable market performance

    JasmyCoin is making waves, registering a substantial 32% increase in trading volume, which recently hit $156 million. This spike has catapulted JasmyCoin past established cryptocurrencies like Cardano and Fantom, reflecting growing investor confidence and interest in Jasmy’s market strategy and project outlook. The crypto community is now keenly watching to see if JasmyCoin can maintain this momentum and scale new heights in the near future.

    MOONHOP meme coin debuts in pre-sale

    Step into the world of MOONHOP, where the crypto journey promises not only returns but a spirited community adventure. Known as the best presale meme coin currently available, MOONHOP is initiating its market entry with a carefully staged presale of 50 incremental phases.

    Prices for MOONHOP coins start enticingly low at $0.01, offering early backers the chance to invest at ground level before the price escalates to an anticipated $0.50 at full launch. This gradual presale strategy rewards early supporters, affectionately known as The Fluffle, ensuring they benefit substantially from their early involvement.

    MOONHOP’s robust tokenomics feature a total supply of 8 billion MOONHOP coins, with half reserved for the presale to underpin strong community growth and ensure inclusivity. The funds gathered will be smartly allocated to enhance platform functionality, drive powerful marketing campaigns, and build a solid liquidity pool for smooth trading. In addition, operational costs will be covered to secure MOONHOP’s growth and scalability.

    Join MOONHOP Presale Now:

    Website: Moonhop.io

    Presale: https://moonhop.io/buy

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Moonhopcoin

    Telegram: https://t.me/moonhopcoin

    #MOONHOP
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 12
    Jul 12, 2024 - 16:46
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP Set to Explode if Bollinger's Bands Are Right, SHIB Team Member Teases Major Shiba Inu Update, Cardano Shows Ultra-Bullish Price Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 12, 2024 - 16:46
    XRP Set to Explode if Bollinger's Bands Are Right, SHIB Team Member Teases Major Shiba Inu Update, Cardano Shows Ultra-Bullish Price Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image 'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Jul 12, 2024 - 16:46
    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 12
    XRP Set to Explode if Bollinger's Bands Are Right, SHIB Team Member Teases Major Shiba Inu Update, Cardano Shows Ultra-Bullish Price Pattern: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    'When Conversation, Elon Musk': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Breaks Silence
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD