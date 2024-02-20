Advertisement
Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Buys $76 Million in Ethereum From Major Exchanges

article image
Mushumir Butt
Galaxy Digital withdraws $76 million in Ethereum from Coinbase Prime and Binance
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 12:10
Cover image via www.youtube.com

In a significant move within the cryptocurrency sector, Mike Novogratz's investment firm, Galaxy Digital, has acquired a substantial amount of Ethereum (ETH), worth approximately $76 million. This transaction was conducted through withdrawals from two of the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase Prime and Binance, as revealed by Lookonchain, a firm that monitors on-chain data.

The exact amount withdrawn totals around 26,000 ETH, which, given the current market value, translates to the aforementioned $76.2 million. This considerable acquisition of Ethereum underscores Galaxy Digital's bullish stance on the crypto, aligning with the broader market sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency's growth and potential.

This transaction is part of a wider trend of significant movements within the Ethereum market. Another notable transaction was the transfer of 14,000 ETH, valued at over $41 million, from Coinbase Institutional to an unknown wallet. This movement was reported by Whale Alert, a platform that tracks large crypto transactions, indicating increased activity and interest from large-scale investors in Ethereum.

Broader bullish sentiment

Traditionally, institutional investors have been cautious in their approach toward digital currencies, given their volatility and regulatory uncertainties. However, actions by firms like Galaxy Digital signal a shift in perception toward the potential of cryptocurrencies to offer diversified investment portfolios and hedge against traditional financial market risks. 

These substantial investments come at a time when Ethereum's market performance is on an uptick. The price of Ethereum stands at approximately $2,913, marking a slight increase of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. More notably, it has experienced a significant surge of 17.68% over the past 30 days, reflecting a growing confidence among investors in the cryptocurrency's value and stability.

The strategic accumulation of Ethereum by entities such as Galaxy Digital and other anonymous investors suggests a robust and growing interest in the potential of Ethereum, not just as a digital currency, but as a platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. This is in line with the broader market trends that have seen increased investment and development within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

