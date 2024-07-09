Advertisement
AD

    Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Shares Cryptic Bitcoin (BTC) Message on Germany

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Michael Saylor might be mocking actions of German government that has been selling enormous Bitcoin volumes
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 8:33
    Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Shares Cryptic Bitcoin (BTC) Message on Germany
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor left a cryptic message, most likely addressed to the German government, as their selling operations are placing enormous pressure on the market, practically destroying the momentum of Bitcoin and other assets. The translated message says, "Everyone gets Bitcoin at the price he deserves."

    Advertisement

    The recent operations of the German government's Bitcoin wallet are relevant to the message's background. The German government wallet receives Bitcoin for the first two days in a row at the end of business hours. According to some analysts, this is a buyback following a sale.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In reality, though, these unsold Bitcoins are being returned to the German government's control wallet. It might seem unusual, but such a large institution might not have enough trust in exchanges and prefer self-custody. A total of 3,073 BTC were added back to the wallet yesterday, bringing the Germans' temporary balance to 27,461, BTC or roughly $1.57 billion.

    HOT Stories
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls
    XRP Delivers Massive Bounce Signal, Here's Why Solana (SOL) at $130 Is Safe, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures $0,000015 Threshold
    Ethereum ETF Issuers Make Move Toward Final Approval
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Wakes up With 400,179% Profit

    Related
    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 06:16
    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Another Bitcoin discarding is scheduled for today by the German government. The price of Bitcoin and the mood of the market as a whole have both been significantly impacted by this enormous selling pressure. One interpretation of Saylor's message would be a commentary on the state of the market and how the actions of this institution affect it. It is also possible that Saylor is mocking the decision to sell such a large amount of BTC on the market in such a brutal fashion.

    It is becoming difficult for Bitcoin to keep up its momentum due to the selling operations that the German government is conducting. This activity highlights the power that institutions and major holders have over the cryptocurrency market, which frequently results in volatility and abrupt price swings. Temporary price reductions brought on by large-scale sales can inspire some people to buy while inciting fear in others.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    Jul 9, 2024 - 8:27
    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Jul 9, 2024 - 8:27
    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls
    Jul 9, 2024 - 8:27
    JPMorgan Has Dire Warning for Bitcoin Bulls
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech Bengaluru 2024 Recap
    Tokyo Prepares for DAO TOKYO 2024, Highlighting Japan's Web3 Leadership
    VC Founders Summit Takes Over Singapore: Shaping the Future of Innovation!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Microstrategy's Michael Saylor Shares Cryptic Bitcoin (BTC) Message on Germany
    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD