Advertisement
AD

    Polygon Suppresses Bitcoin and Ethereum in Major Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Polygon has seen active addresses surpass those of BTC and ETH combined
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 16:05
    Polygon Suppresses Bitcoin and Ethereum in Major Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polygon (MATIC) has just registered a significant new milestone, especially in relation to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to a simple performance stat shared on X by Polygon cofounder Mihailo Bjelic, the total number of active addresses on the layer-2 network is more than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum combined.

    Advertisement

    Polygon picking small wins

    While it represents a unique asset class, Polygon remains one of the top digital currencies to watch out for. Amid the price drawdown recorded over the past week, Polygon has seen its total active users jump by 1.18 million in 24 hours. In comparison, Bitcoin’s active users within the same period came in at approximately 594,000, while those of Ethereum are pegged at 365,000.

    Related
    'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader
    Mon, 07/08/2024 - 10:43
    'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    These active users underscore many different positive metrics for their respective crypto networks. For Polygon, being a smaller protocol in market capitalization does not undermine its recognition as a well-used chain.

    With the Polygon network running smoothly despite its massive on-chain transactions or activity, it shows that the efforts of the Polygon team to scale the protocol are not wasted. This validation is especially needed for Polygon, whose address profitability has been slumping in recent times.

    Polygon revival bid

    Per data from IntoTheBlock, exactly 90.62% of all Polygon addresses are in losses at the time of writing. In actual figure terms, this amounts to 627,350 addresses.

    Drawing on this, MATIC holders are in dire need of recovery, and every positive ecosystem fundamental adds up to the trigger needed. Already, MATIC is responding to some of these key fundamentals as its price has returned to a bullish setting.

    Related
    Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 13:22
    Polygon Outshines Ethereum in Key Network Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    At the time of writing, the coin is up 4.63% in the past 24 hours and is changing hands for $0.5046 per data from CoinMarketCap. After falling by more than 9% in the past seven days, this recovery proves a brighter week might yet be ahead.

    #Polygon
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Dormant Ethereum Whale Stuns Major Crypto Exchange With 7,240 ETH Shift
    Jul 8, 2024 - 15:59
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Stuns Major Crypto Exchange With 7,240 ETH Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP to Moon? Major Exchange Makes Mysterious Statement
    Jul 8, 2024 - 15:59
    XRP to Moon? Major Exchange Makes Mysterious Statement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 8
    Jul 8, 2024 - 15:59
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VC Founders Summit Takes Over Singapore: Shaping the Future of Innovation!
    BC.GAME Announces the Partnership with Leicester City and New $BC Token!
    Nervos Network (CKB): Behind the Soaring Hashrate, What Makes This Project Attractive to Miners?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Polygon Suppresses Bitcoin and Ethereum in Major Metric
    Dormant Ethereum Whale Stuns Major Crypto Exchange With 7,240 ETH Shift
    XRP to Moon? Major Exchange Makes Mysterious Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD