    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gary Gensler's advisor might end up lobbying for prominent crypto firms
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 6:16
    Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Slavkin Corzo, a former policy director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has joined policy firm Mindset, according to a recent report by Politico. 

    Notably, Mindset has a number of clients within the financial services industry that include prominent cryptocurrency firms such as stablecoin issuer Paxos and research-driven technology investment firm Paradigm. 

    The Politico report says that the clients that Corzo intends to lobby for are yet to be determined. 

    Corzo, a former labor union investment official, joined the agency back in April 2021. 

    It is worth noting that Corzo was one of the first senior staff members appointed by Gensler.  

    Corzo's appointment indicated that the SEC was reading to embrace progressive policies by emphasizing environmental concerns.

    She ended up parting ways with the agency in May after a three-year stint at the agency. 

    Gensler praised Cozro for offering "sound counsel" that made it possible to bolster investor protection. 

    Following her departure, Corey Klemmer was appointed as the agency's new policy director. As reported by U.Today, her appointment was unlikely to result in a radical policy change for the agency since Klemmer is reportedly skeptical of the cryptocurrency industry. 

    #Gary Gensler
