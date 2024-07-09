Former Gensler Aide Might Lobby for Crypto Firms

Slavkin Corzo, a former policy director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has joined policy firm Mindset, according to a recent report by Politico.

Notably, Mindset has a number of clients within the financial services industry that include prominent cryptocurrency firms such as stablecoin issuer Paxos and research-driven technology investment firm Paradigm.

The Politico report says that the clients that Corzo intends to lobby for are yet to be determined.

Corzo, a former labor union investment official, joined the agency back in April 2021.

It is worth noting that Corzo was one of the first senior staff members appointed by Gensler.

Corzo's appointment indicated that the SEC was reading to embrace progressive policies by emphasizing environmental concerns.

She ended up parting ways with the agency in May after a three-year stint at the agency.

Gensler praised Cozro for offering "sound counsel" that made it possible to bolster investor protection.