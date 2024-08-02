    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin maximalist Keiser praises Michael Saylor's company's BTC potential
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 11:47
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Hardcore Bitcoin supporter and Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador president Max Keiser has made a stunning statement about MicroStrategy – the business intelligence company founded and spearheaded by Michael Saylor.

    He stated that the potential for MicroStrategy’s stock price growth is basically limitless.

    Keiser’s mega-bullish MSTR prediction

    Max Keiser believes that many financiers who have been in the profession for many decades still fail to understand the successful strategy employed by MicroStrategy and why its stock price is skyrocketing.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year

    He also believes that MicroStrategy’s stock “literally has no top.”

    MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin

    On Thursday, Michael Saylor’s company announced that in June it had acquired another Bitcoin lump – 169 BTC for $11.4 million.

    As of now, MicroStrategy holds a total of 226,500 Bitcoin tokens, a Bitcoin acquisition that followed the previous one made in the middle of June. In fiat, this is the equivalent of approximately $14,659,329,150 at the present exchange rate. This purchase was disclosed on July 31. The overall amount was bought for $8.3 billion at an average price of $36,821 per coin.

    MicroStrategy's (MSTR) share price dropped by 6.5% in a trading session before the company revealed its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. MSTR fell alongside a major decline observed on both stock and cryptocurrency markets. Still, in the past year, MSTR had seen a 3x increase, while the Bitcoin price surged 2x during the same period.

    Related
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 11:04
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin at $700,000 Possible: Trader Willy Woo
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Company plans to raise $2 billion to get more BTC

    The company reported a net loss of almost $103 million (roughly $5.74 per share) versus the $22.2 million they earned a year earlier ($1.52 per share). The losses reported came while MicroStrategy took an impairment charge on its Bitcoin holdings ($180.1 million) versus $24.1 million in Q2 last year.

    Earlier this year, MicroStrategy raised money twice for additional allocation to Bitcoin by offering debt to investors. In March, they raised $500 million, but in the summer they started with the same goal but then increased it to $700 million. According to Chinese cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu, the company plans to raise around $2 billion again to increase its Bitcoin bet even more.

    Earlier today, Michael Saylor published a tweet, in which he showed how Bitcoin has helped it to surpass other tech companies by share price greatly.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Analyst Ki Young Ju Joins Michael Saylor's Bullish Bitcoin Ethos
    Aug 2, 2024 - 12:14
    Analyst Ki Young Ju Joins Michael Saylor's Bullish Bitcoin Ethos
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 625% in Surprising Inflows as Whales Begin Big Moves
    Aug 2, 2024 - 11:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 625% in Surprising Inflows as Whales Begin Big Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support
    Aug 2, 2024 - 11:40
    Cardano Skyrockets 31% in Volume as ADA Price Finds Vital Support
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Analyst Ki Young Ju Joins Michael Saylor's Bullish Bitcoin Ethos
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 625% in Surprising Inflows as Whales Begin Big Moves
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD