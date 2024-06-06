Advertisement
AD

    ETH Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin – Max Keiser Gives Key Reasons

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner Max Keiser shows weak points of Ethereum versus Bitcoin
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 13:45
    ETH Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin – Max Keiser Gives Key Reasons
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has again poured harsh criticism on the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization value, Ethereum, giving the community reasons why he believes that ETH is a loser compared to Bitcoin.

    He stated that ultimately Ethereum will crash to zero against BTC.

    Max Keiser's arguments against Ethereum

    Former financial commentator and Wall Street trader Max Keiser has published a tweet in which he once again slammed Ethereum. Keiser has done the same before, not only with ETH but also with XRP, ADA, SOL and other altcoins since he as a Bitcoin maxi considers any crypto except Bitcoin to be centralized and an unregistered security.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    Breaking: Robinhood to Buy Crypto Giant Bitstamp
    $1.5 Billion in AUM, Major Trends for 2024-2025 and Market-Making Across Three Bull Runs: Interview With CLS Global CEO Filipp Veselov
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Warning to XRP Community
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant

    This time, however, the rigorous Bitcoiner strengthened his BTC advocacy against ETH with several key reasons why he believes ETH is “heading to zero against Bitcoin.”

    Keiser stated that Ethereum is not a commodity (like Bitcoin is), and it does not run on the proof-of-work algorithm as Bitcoin does, and which ensures its decentralized aspects. Keiser also revealed that in El Salvador, where he currently lives and works as Bitcoin adviser to president Nayib Bukele, Ethereum, along with all other altcoins, is classified as an unregistered security.

    Bitcoin was classified by the SEC as a commodity due to its decentralized nature, as was Ethereum later. However, recently, debates are again increasing on this subject, and it is unclear whether ETH will keep its beneficial status as a commodity.

    Recently, the SEC regulator gave preliminary approval of spot Ethereum ETFs, but to achieve this, issuers had to remove the staking option from their filings. This is because, recently, the SEC filed legal charges against U.S. exchanges Coinbase and Kraken for their staking offerings to clients, and ETH was included on that list among other altcoins.

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 08:45
    Here's When Bitcoin Will Hit $100,000, According to Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Samson Mow ridicules VanEck's $22,000 ETH prediction

    Another prominent Bitcoin maximalist, Samson Mow, has published a tweet in which he shared his take on the recent Ethereum prediction made by VanEck.

    @vaneck_us tweeted that they have increased their ETH price target to $22,000 by 2030. This decision was influenced by the news of the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs, the progress that Ethereum developers have been making with scaling the blockchain and also based on VanEck’s reading of on-chain data.

    Samson Mow, finding that highly unlikely, reacted just with one word: “LMAO.”

    #Max Keiser #Ethereum #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:39
    Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:39
    This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Jun 06, 2024 - 13:39
    50 Million XRP Mysteriously Withdrawn From Binance in Major Whale Activity
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    LIX Expands Partnership with ComAve to the French Football League, Featuring Lyon Football Club
    Warden Protocol Unveils Genesis Campaign Dashboard to Boost Community Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ETH Heading to Zero Against Bitcoin – Max Keiser Gives Key Reasons
    Ethereum Whale Moves $33.55 Million in ETH to Coinbase: Details
    This Can Massively Benefit Bitcoin (BTC): Henrik Zeberg
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD