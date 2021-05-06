Microsoft-Focused Stratis Blockchain-as-a-Service Firm Picked by CMS equIP Program

Thu, 05/06/2021 - 13:00
Yuri Molchan
CMS has chosen Stratis with its recently released InterFlux sidechain for the CMS equIP accelerator program
Blockchain-as-a-service firm Stratis, which uses Microsoft solutions, is going to participate in the equIP accelerator program created by the multi-jurisdictional organization of law firms' CMS.

CMS picks Stratis

This program provides support to startups that need legal advice and guidance. However, they have to pass the strict process of program selection.

Stratis will join equIP and will be able to take advantage of the expertise of CMS's multiple legal teams in its 70 offices around the world.

In addition, members of equIP will be entitled to access the numerous investors, tech firms and startups that CMS works with.

Thus, Stratis will be able to get expert legal advice, which is really important for a blockchain-as-a-service firm these days due to the DLT industry still being nascent and frequently facing obstacles with it comes to regulatory bodies in various countries.

Another reason why legal assistance is crucial for companies working in the blockchain sphere is that they need to be able to navigate the mass of multiple changes in legal frameworks in various countries regarding new technologies, and DLT in particular.

The founder and CEO of Stratis, Chris Trew, now intends to take advantage of all of the opportunities available through cooperation with other equIP members. He stated:

Being selected to become a member of CMS's exclusive equIP programme is a tremendous achievement for Stratis and a testament to the fantastic technology we have built and delivered.

Stratis's collaboration with Microsoft

Stratis provides a bridge between mainstream corporations and the blockchain industry, using its InterFlux sidechain. The latter enables independent dev teams to create various blockchain apps.

The company also allows users to work with end-to-end Microsoft solutions via the .NET Core Framework of the IT giant.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

