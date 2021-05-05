Grayscale Forms First Cryptocurrency Partnership in NFL History with New York Giants

News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 14:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto money manager Grayscale has partnered with the New York Giants
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The New York Giants have become the first National Football League team to form a cryptocurrency partnership. The team has just announced its tie-up with crypto money manager Grayscale in its May 5 press release.

Grayscale will act as a presenting sponsor for the Giants Foundation's annual golf outing, which gathers coaches and players to raise awareness and funds. Since its creation in 1993, the foundation has been assisting in various charitable causes throughout the New York metropolitan area. It will also be Giant's presenting home game sponsor and a supporting sponsor of the team's training camp.

Grayscale
Image by twitter.com

The money manager was the best choice for the Giants to navigate through the crypto ecosystem, according to CCO Peter Guelli:

During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.

Grayscale will host educational seminars for the Giants on an annual basis.

article image
