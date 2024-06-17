Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dropping Below $67,000 by Sharing Crucial Advice

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bitcoiner Michael Saylor has published advice to the Bitcoin community as BTC dropped under $67,000 over the weekend
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 8:54
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dropping Below $67,000 by Sharing Crucial Advice
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and co-founder of BTC-focused giant MicroStrategy, has taken to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to share an important piece of advice with those who continue to hold Bitcoin despite the recent plunge below the $67,000 level.

    This advice is also aimed at those who are new to Bitcoin and have only recently begun to hold it.

    Michael Saylor's major advice to Bitcoiners

    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor believes that in the current volatile market conditions for BTC it is very important to “learn to think in Bitcoin” – that is the advice he offers to the global crypto community.

    HOT Stories
    New Satoshi Candidate? Chart-Topping Rapper Claims He Has Been Studying Crypto Since 2001
    New Satoshi Candidate? Chart-Topping Rapper Claims He Has Been Studying Crypto Since 2001
    Everything to Know About XRP This Week
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500
    Top Reason Why Major Altcoin Season Is Not Coming

    MicroStrategy itself after starting to buy BTC back in the August of 2020 has developed a long-term Bitcoin strategy and continues to accumulate the world’s leading digital currency now supported by Wall Street and spot ETFs.

    Last week, these ETFs returned to inflows after their consecutive 19-day inflows had ended prior to that. On Wednesday, the market saw an impressive $101 million flowing into those BTC-based products.

    MicroStrategy to raise $700 million to buy more Bitcoin

    Last week, the business intelligence company announced an offering of convertible senior notes that expire in 2032. MicroStrategy intends to use the money that will be raised to put more Bitcoin on its balance sheet and to cover its operational expenses. First, the plan was to raise $500 million but later the offering was adjusted to raise an astounding $700 million.

    These securities issued by MicroStrategy will bear annual interest of 2.25% and the interest will be paid out to investors semi-annually on June 15 and Dec. 15, starting in December this year.

    The company retains the right to buy out the notes for cash after June 20, 2029, provided that there are specific conditions for that and that the company’s class A common stock reaches certain price levels.

    Related
    Sat, 06/15/2024 - 10:32
    Bitcoin Whales Go Insane, Unloading $4.1 Billion in BTC as Price Crashes 9%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bearish Bitcoin market performance

    On Wednesday, the largest cryptocurrency lost the recently regained $70,000 level, plunging to the $65,180 zone on Friday and losing nearly 7%. By Monday, BTC recovered, recapturing the $66,900 zone briefly and earlier today a bounce back again took Bitcoin 1.22%.

    At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $66,120.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Dogecoin Insider Issues Important Risk Warning to Community
    Jun 17, 2024 - 08:48
    Dogecoin Insider Issues Important Risk Warning to Community
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Robinhood Records Large Dogecoin Transfer
    Jun 17, 2024 - 08:48
    Robinhood Records Large Dogecoin Transfer
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    related image New Satoshi Candidate? Chart-Topping Rapper Claims He Has Been Studying Crypto Since 2001
    Jun 17, 2024 - 08:48
    New Satoshi Candidate? Chart-Topping Rapper Claims He Has Been Studying Crypto Since 2001
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX and SHIB Forge Strategic Partnership: Welcoming a Major New Partner to the WXT Ecosystem
    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Dropping Below $67,000 by Sharing Crucial Advice
    Dogecoin Insider Issues Important Risk Warning to Community
    Robinhood Records Large Dogecoin Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD