    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor's Call to Action as Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Above $71,100

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Outstanding Bitcoin evangelist Saylor issue bullish BTC call to address global community
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 14:40
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of the MicroStrategy behemoth, has taken to the X social media network (formerly known as Twitter) to send a Bitcoin-themed message to the global BTC community.

    He published his tweet as the world’s leading cryptocurrency strives to hold above the $71,000 level, which it has lost and then regained over the past couple of days.

    Michael Saylor's bullish Bitcoin call

    MicroStrategy is the only company that has been regularly buying Bitcoin since the August of 2020 and speaking publicly about it. Besides, over the past couple of years, it has been raising investor funds to purchase even more BTC. As of now, the company holds 214,400 Bitcoins on its balance sheet, and this amount is valued at roughly $7.538 billion. Saylor’s enterprise continues to accumulate more BTC.

    As his company adopted this Bitcoin purchasing strategy, Saylor started to publish several daily short tweets about BTC accompanied with AI-generated images. The tweet posted by Saylor today contained just one word, but it did look like a bullish call to the Bitcoin community: “HODL.”

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at close to $71,500.

    Robert Kiyosaki: Bitcoin will hit $350,000 in August

    Earlier today, prominent investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book Robert Kiyosaki tweeted a mega-bullish Bitcoin price prediction. The investor and entrepreneur stated in his post that he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket as high as the $350,000 level by Aug. 25 this year.

    He underscored, though, that he wants this prediction to be true, and that it is “only a prediction,” further clarifying that he indeed expects Bitcoin to hit $350,000 - if not in August then just at some point this year. He also revealed that he continues to hold not only more Bitcoin but also more Ethereum and Solana.

    The reason for him buying those altcoins is not because he believes in their massive potential, he said, but because he has no trust in the U.S. government, the Fed and their fiscal policies. Crypto trader and analyst Willy Woo found that target unlikely to happen this year. He wrote: “I suppose if you happen to have a spare 2.2 trillion dollars lying around to buy BTC before 25th August, I guess you could make it happen.”

