Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Horrifyingly Realistic Ripple Scam Emerges on Social Media

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Sophisticated Ripple scam using AI technology to mimic CEO Brad Garlinghouse has emerged on social media
Sun, 11/12/2023 - 10:36
Horrifyingly Realistic Ripple Scam Emerges on Social Media
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new scam involving Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has surfaced on social media platforms. The scam, alarmingly sophisticated in its execution, utilizes AI technology to imitate Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's voice and image, aiming to mislead users into believing in a non-existent XRP giveaway.

Nature of scam

The scam lures victims with a seemingly generous offer: Send a minimum of 1,000 XRP and receive double the amount in return.

The scam video features Garlinghouse promoting this fake giveaway. The video's voice, mimicking the Ripple boss in an extremely realistic manner, promises swift returns to those participating in this so-called community support initiative.

Related
Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market

Advertisement

However, eagle-eyed viewers have noticed discrepancies in the video's editing, particularly around the mouth movements, raising red flags about its authenticity.

This scam is part of a worrying trend of using AI to clone the voices of public figures. Similar tactics have been employed against other prominent individuals, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast.

As reported by U.Today, Draper recently warned the public about these AI voice cloning scams, stressing that he would never solicit funds in such a manner.

Ripple's legal action against YouTube

XRP scams have been plaguing YouTube for years. Back in 2021, Garlinghouse took legal action against the popular video-hosting platform for allowing such scams to proliferate on its platform.

Ultimately, the case was settled, with both parties agreeing to work together to prevent such deceptive practices in the future.

However, with the rise of AI-powered voice-cloning technologies, cryptocurrency scams continue to proliferate on social media platforms.

#Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency Scam
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 536 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transferred by Binance: What's Happening?
2023/11/12 10:35
536 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transferred by Binance: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market
2023/11/12 10:35
Shytoshi Kusama Signals SHIB's Readiness for Bull Market
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Weekly Burn Rate Jumps as Shiba Inu Hits Network Milestone
2023/11/12 10:35
SHIB Weekly Burn Rate Jumps as Shiba Inu Hits Network Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD