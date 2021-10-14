woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto

News
Thu, 10/14/2021 - 19:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Only a handful of board members have knowledge about cryptos, a new report shows
Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Michael Burry, the American investor who made a fortune by predicting the crash of the U.S. housing market, has taken note of a recent report published by financial firm MSCI, which highlights the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to the U.S. equities market.

MSCI has estimated that a staggering $7.1 trillion worth of stocks have exposure to the fledgling industry.

This includes public cryptocurrency-only companies of the likes of

Related
Michael Burry of "Big Short" Predicts "Mother of All Crashes"
Burry, who has emerged as an ardent crypto skeptic earlier this year, takes issue with the fact that only 79 out of the 6,500 board members of the companies whose stocks are part of the $7 trillion figure are knowledgeable about crypto.

woj
woj

He jokes that this egregious lack of expertise must be a feature, not a bug.

As reported by U.Today, Burry recently took a swipe at Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin offshoot, after a series of failed Bitcoin price predictions.

#Bitcoin News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto
10/14/2021 - 19:41
Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image "Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on Turkey's Biggest and Oldest Exchange
10/14/2021 - 18:02
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on Turkey's Biggest and Oldest Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender
10/14/2021 - 15:58
Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya