Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto

Only a handful of board members have knowledge about cryptos, a new report shows

Michael Burry, the American investor who made a fortune by predicting the crash of the U.S. housing market, has taken note of a recent report published by financial firm MSCI, which highlights the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to the U.S. equities market.



MSCI has estimated that a staggering $7.1 trillion worth of stocks have exposure to the fledgling industry.



This includes public cryptocurrency-only companies of the likes of

MSCI says there is $7.1 trillion in market cap tied to stocks of companies holding crypto. But MSCI also says only 79 people of 6,500 corporate board members have crypto expertise. This is, as they say, a feature, not a bug. — Cassandra (@michaeljburry) October 14, 2021

Burry, who has emerged as an ardent crypto skeptic earlier this year, takes issue with the fact that only 79 out of the 6,500 board members of the companies whose stocks are part of the $7 trillion figure are knowledgeable about crypto.

He jokes that this egregious lack of expertise must be a feature, not a bug.



