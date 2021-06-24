Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Has Warning for "Trapped" Bitcoin Bulls

Michael Burry of "The Big Short" is stoking fears about a potential Bitcoin bull trap

“Big Short” investor Michael Burry remains relentlessly bearish on Bitcoin.



In his recent tweet, he writes that “trapped bulls” often fall for the latest support.



His warning comes after Bitcoin’s recovery from recent lows hit the pause button.



After bulls managed to push the cryptocurrency to almost $35,000, bears have now regained control.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $32,691 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Earlier this week, Bitcoin crashed over 20 percent to a five-month low of $28,600.