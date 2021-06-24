PointPay
PointPay

Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Has Warning for "Trapped" Bitcoin Bulls

News
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 04:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" is stoking fears about a potential Bitcoin bull trap
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Has Warning for "Trapped" Bitcoin Bulls
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

“Big Short” investor Michael Burry remains relentlessly bearish on Bitcoin.

In his recent tweet, he writes that “trapped bulls” often fall for the latest support.

His warning comes after Bitcoin’s recovery from recent lows hit the pause button.

After bulls managed to push the cryptocurrency to almost $35,000, bears have now regained control.  

The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $32,691 on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Earlier this week, Bitcoin crashed over 20 percent to a five-month low of $28,600.

Related
Bitcoin Coming to U.S. Banks and Credit Unions of "All Sizes"
Last week, Burry—who rose to prominence after predicting the 2008 housing bubble—warned investors about the “mother of all crashes” in a now-deleted tweet.

The Scion Capital boss specifically singled out cryptocurrencies and meme stocks, adding that the losses of retail investors could reach “the size of countries.”

In May, Burry also placed a massive bet against e-car manufacturer Tesla after claiming that its stock could collapse a whopping 90 percent back in February.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image The Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Called Blockchain a "Disruptive Technology"
06/24/2021 - 08:50

The Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Called Blockchain a "Disruptive Technology"
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image ETH 2.0 Continues to Absorb The Share Of Contracts On ETH
06/24/2021 - 08:42

ETH 2.0 Continues to Absorb The Share Of Contracts On ETH
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Grayscale Shares Sale Is Snag for Bitcoin’s Growth: JP Morgan
06/24/2021 - 07:57

Grayscale Shares Sale Is Snag for Bitcoin’s Growth: JP Morgan
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan