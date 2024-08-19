    Meme Coin Ecosystem WOMIO Announces Presale

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    New community-driven ecosystem seeks to lead new wave of meme coins
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 8:17
    Meme Coin Ecosystem WOMIO Announces Presale
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    WOMIO, a new meme coin ecosystem, has announced its token presale for Aug. 21 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

    Advertisement

    The platform aims to simplify multichain meme coin launches while introducing new use cases to advance the industry. 

    The $WOMIO token will serve as a proof-of-concept meme coin and drive growth within the WOMIO ecosystem. Stakers of $WOMIO will unlock benefits and contribute to a more sustainable meme coin deployment model.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?
    New Scam Warning Issues for Shiba Inu Community
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Milestone Turns 16: Details
    Digital Euro Hits Major Roadblock

    Related
    Bitcoin Dominates With 86% Holders in Profit, Ethereum and Meme Coins Close Behind
    Thu, 06/20/2024 - 11:54
    Bitcoin Dominates With 86% Holders in Profit, Ethereum and Meme Coins Close Behind
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    WOMIO offers a simplified platform for creating, promoting and staking tokens. The platform blends the viral appeal of memes with real-world utility, allowing quick meme coin deployment, with a 1.25% fee from each creation distributed to stakers as rewards.

    “WOMIO is here to change the way people see memecoins. We’re combining the viral energy of memes with real-world utility, setting a new standard in the industry,” WOMIO Founder Paul Theobald said.

    As interest in utility-driven tokens grows within the cryptocurrency market, WOMIO seeks to lead a new wave of meme coins that offer both entertainment and tangible value.

    #WOMIO
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 8:02
    Michael Saylor Intrigues Bitcoin Community With Epic BTC Message
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 7:45
    Dormant Address with $1.4 Million Worth of BTC Activated After Nearly 11 Years
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Intrigues Bitcoin Community With Epic BTC Message
    Dormant Address with $1.4 Million Worth of BTC Activated After Nearly 11 Years
    Ethereum’s Buterin Makes Mysterious $1 Million Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD