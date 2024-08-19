Meme Coin Ecosystem WOMIO Announces Presale

WOMIO, a new meme coin ecosystem, has announced its token presale for Aug. 21 at 7:00 a.m. (CET).

Advertisement

The platform aims to simplify multichain meme coin launches while introducing new use cases to advance the industry.

The $WOMIO token will serve as a proof-of-concept meme coin and drive growth within the WOMIO ecosystem. Stakers of $WOMIO will unlock benefits and contribute to a more sustainable meme coin deployment model.

WOMIO offers a simplified platform for creating, promoting and staking tokens. The platform blends the viral appeal of memes with real-world utility, allowing quick meme coin deployment, with a 1.25% fee from each creation distributed to stakers as rewards.

“WOMIO is here to change the way people see memecoins. We’re combining the viral energy of memes with real-world utility, setting a new standard in the industry,” WOMIO Founder Paul Theobald said.

As interest in utility-driven tokens grows within the cryptocurrency market, WOMIO seeks to lead a new wave of meme coins that offer both entertainment and tangible value.