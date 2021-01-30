Meek Mill Joins Army of Rappers Attracted by Bitcoin

Another popular US rapper has proved to be a Bitcoin supporter – Meek Mill; he has now joined the army of other BTC-loving rappers

In his recent tweet, musician, rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill, wrote the same word that Elon Musk tagged in his Twitter bio yesterday – Bitcoin.

Mill did it, impressed by Musk’s embracement of crypto, it seems.

Image via Twitter

Bitcoin and crypto are popular among US rappers

Rappers have become more active in embracing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general recently. What began as an experiment (like with 50 Cent) now seems to have turned into a trend as Bitcoin is growing, pulling other crypto markets along.

Meek Mill seems to be the most recent Bitcoin newbie of them. No other tweets about crypto can be seen on his page apart from a retweet of a message posted by Cameron Winklevoss, in which the "crypto twin" talks about surging Bitcoin, DOGE, as well as GME, AMC shares.

Among the other rappers who have already entered the flagship crypto currency are 50 Cent, Lil Pump, Soulja Boy (not only Bitcon, but also altcoins, including XRP), Barson Jones (aka Young Dirty, son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard), Grammy-winning rapper T.I., etc.

Bitcoin rides gargantuan roller-coaster during a single day

On Friday, major cryptocurrency soared 20 percent from the $32,000 line above $38,000 within several hours pushed by a single action by the Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What he did was add the single word Bitcoin to his otherwise empty Twitter bio section. His tweet “in retrospect, it was inevitable” was taken as a confession to Bitcoin embracement and was recorded on the blockchain.

However, a correction followed quickly and at the time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at the $34,000 level.

Image via TradingView