Max Keiser Slams Dogecoin, Responding to Elon Musk's Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Vocal Bitcoin proponent and maximalist Max Keiser has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to take a jab at another top 10 altcoin. While, Bitcoin advisor Keiser usually aims his critique at such cryptocurrencies as XRP, ADA and SOL, this time, he responded to a tweet posted by Elon Musk and chose DOGE as a new target.

Keiser bashes DOGE, praising BTC

Max Keiser quoted Elon Musk’s tweet about the U.S. government and the “Committee of Public Safety” that saw a large number of people executed during the French Revolution. In his critique, the Bitcoin maximalist slammed Dogecoin as an s-coin and shared statistics of the homicide rate in El Salvador falling substantially lower than in such counties as South Africa, Jamaica and even the U.S. (Chicago in particular).

Keiser believes that the high crime rate all over the world is due to those countries using fiat currencies, unlike El Salvador, where in 2020 President Nayib Bukele adopted Bitcoin as the national currency.

This is how we handle shitcoiners (like DOGE) in #ElSalvador.



The homicide rate in 🇸🇻 went from Jamaica, South Africa, Chicago-like rates of 50 - 60 murders per 100,000 —- to the same as Luxembourg’s 1.6



Shitcoiners and all fiat money terrorists must be ELIMINATED WITH… https://t.co/9c2CGbSQO9 — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) February 2, 2024

In his recent tweets, Max Keiser has slammed XRP and SOL, calling them “centralized garbage” and predicting that they are on their way to collapse to virtual zero against Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, Keiser criticised BNB, ETH, ADA and XRP in a humorous tweet, while singing serenades to Bitcoin.

BTC, USDT can buy you Salvadorian citizenship

Aside from Bitcoin, El Salvador and Keiser also support Tether’s USDT. The thing is that this nation-state tries to attract new wealthy citizens and offers them a chance to apply for a visa and citizenship for an entrance fee of $1 million worth of Bitcoin. As of the first week of December, there were 153 individuals (whose families are also eligible) who have signed up for Salvadorian citizenship.

In case all of them are approved to undergo the “Adopting El Salvador Freedom” program, $153 million worth of Bitcoin and/or Tether will flow into the country’s economy.

Bitcoin market performance

Over the past 24 hours, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, demonstrated an increase of almost 3%, rising from $41,985 to the $43,150 zone.

However, today Bitcoin printed a massive red hourly candlestick as it abruptly went down by 1.17%. At the time of this writing, BTC is exchanging hands at $42,625 on the Bitstamp exchange.