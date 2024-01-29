XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin supporter and one of the earliest Bitcoin buyers Max Keiser has taken a jab at several top 10 altcoins by market capitalization value, as well as at non-fungible tokens and Bitcoin ordinals.

Slamming XRP, ADA, BNB

Keiser published an emotional tweet, slamming XRP, ADA, ETH, BNB, USDC, NFTs and Ordinals on various chains as s-coins, saying that every Bitcoiner should have an s-coiner repellent and use it when necessary.

Keiser often targets his critical tweets at altcoins, believing that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency that deserves to exist, and Bitcoin is the only (decentralized) commodity on the market of digital currencies, while altcoins, in his view, are unregistered securities since they were created and are often governed by teams of developers that created them.

"$50,000 is new immediate target for Bitcoin"

In a recent tweet, Keiser named the $50,000 price level as a new immediate target for the global flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin. BTC could have reached it much earlier, Keiser claimed; immediately after the spot-based Bitcoin ETF approval was issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the price soared above $49,000.

However, this is where a massive sell-off began, as traders started to exit BTC in order to take profits off the table, and some were also selling part of their Bitcoin holdings to gain free cash to purchase spot Bitcoin ETFs. This led to Bitcoin plunging to $41,697 within just three days.

Another major low was reached on Jan. 23, when Bitcoin plummeted to the $38,716 mark. From then until now, the digital gold has increased 9.37%, hitting $42,345 today. On Sunday, BTC even managed to go as high as $42,745 briefly and then went down a little again.

On Friday, Keiser commented on yet another Bitcoin sale by Grayscale and its customers (who are selling GBTC). Keiser stated that he expects BTC to now hit $50,000 as its next big target.

Bitcoin wallets face wave of growth

According to a recent tweet by cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez popular on Twitter, Bitcoin is facing a wave of growing interest from investors again. Since the number of newly created Bitcoin wallets has begun to increase, he notices that many market players are buying BTC on the dip at the moment.