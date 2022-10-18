Max Keiser Reveals Whether He Holds XRP, BONE Surges 8%, Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Ray Dalio: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories.

Max Keiser breaks down whether he holds XRP, aside from Bitcoin

Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser has responded to some Twitter users’ questions concerning Bitcoin and Ripple-affiliated token XRP. In particular, crypto community members wondered whether Keiser is secretly holding any other crypto, aside from BTC, such as XRP, and if he would be surprised to see a chart comparing XRP and Bitcoin, which is beneficial for XRP, but not BTC. Keiser replied by saying that he does not hold XRP since it is centralized and, thus, easy to take down. He also added that, unlike Bitcoin, "XRP does not do anything useful."

Shiba Inu token surges 8%, but it's not SHIB

BONE , a ShibaSwap token that recently became widespread on crypto exchanges, has spiked 8% since the trading session opened on Monday. BONE succeeded at attracting the attention of large Ethereum holders despite a lack of growth stories: per WhaleStats' fresh data, the cryptocurrency has become one of the most used smart contracts among the top 500 ETH whales. However, BONE is not widely exposed among the top 100 of these investors, unlike SHIB, which accounts for 5% of their portfolio. At the same time, BONE is expected to increase its exposure in ETH whales' portfolios with the release of Shibarium, where the token will be used as a gas fee. BONE is currently trading at $0.9922.

Ads

Michael Saylor pitches Bitcoin to Ray Dalio

Billionaire Ray Dalio has recently shared a tweet, in which he urged his followers to keep in mind that most people only pretend to operate in your interest while actually operating in their own. Former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor responded to Dalio’s advice, stating that Bitcoin is the only money that aligns all interests to focus on peaceful engagement, rational action and productive industry. The hedge fund legend is yet to react to Saylor’s take. Back in 2017, Dalio dismissed the world’s first cryptocurrency as a bubble, but in 2021, he warmed up to it and ended up buying a small amount of Bitcoin. However, he still believes that Bitcoin could be outlawed if it becomes too successful.

Floki Inu launches petition to get Binance to list FLOKI